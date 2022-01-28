Vanavond (01-02) in Concerto Radio

Vanavond in Concerto Radio: Band Of Horses, Endless Boogie, Retaliens en van cd, Hollands eigen Pip Blom. De Concerto Klassieker een rampestanper: de soundtrack van Judgement Night. En Lonely The Brave komt langs voor een instore.

Inschakelen? Vanaf 21.00 uur via de app of hier!

Playlist (28-01-2022):

Band Of Horses, Lights: Things Are Great

Pip Blom, I Love The City: Welcome Break

Yard Act, Dead Horse: The Overload

Retaliens, Take It: Multiverse

Dope Lemon, God’s Machete: Rose Pink Cadillac

Sei Still, Hombre Animal: Fuzz Club Session

Silverbacks, Different Kind Of Holiday: Archive Material

Lonely The Brave, Time After Time: Instore @ Concerto

Eddie Vedder, Drive: Flag Day OST

Blaudzun, Real Hero: Lonely City Exit Wounds

Slayer & Ice-T, Disorder: Judgement Night OST

Endless Boogie, Disposable Thumbs: Admonitions

Kendra Morris, Got Me Down: Nine Lives