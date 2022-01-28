Vanavond (01-02) in Concerto Radio
Written by Ruben on 28 januari 2022
Vanavond in Concerto Radio: Band Of Horses, Endless Boogie, Retaliens en van cd, Hollands eigen Pip Blom. De Concerto Klassieker een rampestanper: de soundtrack van Judgement Night. En Lonely The Brave komt langs voor een instore.
Inschakelen? Vanaf 21.00 uur via de app of hier!
Playlist (28-01-2022):
Band Of Horses, Lights: Things Are Great
Pip Blom, I Love The City: Welcome Break
Yard Act, Dead Horse: The Overload
Retaliens, Take It: Multiverse
Dope Lemon, God’s Machete: Rose Pink Cadillac
Sei Still, Hombre Animal: Fuzz Club Session
Silverbacks, Different Kind Of Holiday: Archive Material
Lonely The Brave, Time After Time: Instore @ Concerto
Eddie Vedder, Drive: Flag Day OST
Blaudzun, Real Hero: Lonely City Exit Wounds
Slayer & Ice-T, Disorder: Judgement Night OST
Endless Boogie, Disposable Thumbs: Admonitions
Kendra Morris, Got Me Down: Nine Lives