Vanavond in Concerto Radio

Vanavond om 21 uur een verse Concerto Radio. Met: de Australische post-punksensatie Civic, uit eigen land komt Nomden en Neil Young & Crazy Horse spelen vanuit de schuur. De Concerto Klassieker is van Biohazard en er is een instore van Portland.

Inschakelen? Vanaf 21 uur via de app of hier!

Playlist:

Civic, Radiant Eye: Future Forecast

The Vaccines, Alone Star: Back In Love City

Sylvie Kreusch, Let It All Burn: Montbray

Aeon Station, Better Love: Observatory

Marissa Nadler, Couldn’t Have Done The Killing: The Path Of The Clouds

The Wombats, Everything I Love Is Going To Die: Fix Yourself, Not The World

Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Human Race: Barn

Portland, Killer’s Mind: Instore @ Concerto

Nomden, Parallel Universe: Parallel Universe

Leisure, Miles Away: Sunsetter

Biohazard, Five Blocks To The Subway: State Of The World Address

We Are Scientists, Fault Lines: Huffy

Widowspeak, Everything Is Simple: Everything Is Simple (Single)

Emily Scott Robinson, If Trouble Comes a Lookin: American Siren