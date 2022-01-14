Vanavond in Concerto Radio
Written by Ruben on 14 januari 2022
Vanavond om 21 uur een verse Concerto Radio. Met: de Australische post-punksensatie Civic, uit eigen land komt Nomden en Neil Young & Crazy Horse spelen vanuit de schuur. De Concerto Klassieker is van Biohazard en er is een instore van Portland.
Inschakelen? Vanaf 21 uur via de app of hier!
Playlist:
Civic, Radiant Eye: Future Forecast
The Vaccines, Alone Star: Back In Love City
Sylvie Kreusch, Let It All Burn: Montbray
Aeon Station, Better Love: Observatory
Marissa Nadler, Couldn’t Have Done The Killing: The Path Of The Clouds
The Wombats, Everything I Love Is Going To Die: Fix Yourself, Not The World
Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Human Race: Barn
Portland, Killer’s Mind: Instore @ Concerto
Nomden, Parallel Universe: Parallel Universe
Leisure, Miles Away: Sunsetter
Biohazard, Five Blocks To The Subway: State Of The World Address
We Are Scientists, Fault Lines: Huffy
Widowspeak, Everything Is Simple: Everything Is Simple (Single)
Emily Scott Robinson, If Trouble Comes a Lookin: American Siren