Vanavond in Concerto Radio
Written by Ruben on 21 januari 2022
Vrijdagavond staat weer een nieuwe aflevering van Concerto Radio voor je klaar.
Ditmaal nieuwe muziek van Dope Lemon, Band Of Horses, St. Paul & The Broken Bones en Britpopper Miles Kane.
De Concerto Klassieker is van de Amsterdamse band The Kliek en er is een instore van The Vagary.
Inschakelen? Vanaf 21 uur via de app of hier!
Playlist:
Miles Kane, Don’t Let It Get You Down: Change The Show
Dope Lemon, Rose Pink Cadillac: Rose Pink Cadillac
The Kernal, Long, Cool Finger: Listen To The Blood
Band Of Horses, In Need Of Repair: Things Are Great
St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Minotaur: The Alien Coast
Boy Harsher, Machina: The Runner (Original Soundtrack)
The Lumineers, A.M. Radio: Brightside
The Vagary, Come Back: Instore @ Concerto
Bill Fay, Backwoods Maze: Still Some Light, Pt. 1
My Morning Jacket, Tropics: Live 2015
The Kliek, Going Too Far: Behind Bars
Jamestown Revival, Young Man: Young Man
Cleo Sol, Promises: Mother
The Tea Party, Isolation: Blood Moon Rising