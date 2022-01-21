Vanavond in Concerto Radio

Vrijdagavond staat weer een nieuwe aflevering van Concerto Radio voor je klaar.

Ditmaal nieuwe muziek van Dope Lemon, Band Of Horses, St. Paul & The Broken Bones en Britpopper Miles Kane.

De Concerto Klassieker is van de Amsterdamse band The Kliek en er is een instore van The Vagary.

Inschakelen? Vanaf 21 uur via de app of hier!

Playlist:

Miles Kane, Don’t Let It Get You Down: Change The Show

Dope Lemon, Rose Pink Cadillac: Rose Pink Cadillac

The Kernal, Long, Cool Finger: Listen To The Blood

Band Of Horses, In Need Of Repair: Things Are Great

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Minotaur: The Alien Coast

Boy Harsher, Machina: The Runner (Original Soundtrack)

The Lumineers, A.M. Radio: Brightside

The Vagary, Come Back: Instore @ Concerto

Bill Fay, Backwoods Maze: Still Some Light, Pt. 1

My Morning Jacket, Tropics: Live 2015

The Kliek, Going Too Far: Behind Bars

Jamestown Revival, Young Man: Young Man

Cleo Sol, Promises: Mother

The Tea Party, Isolation: Blood Moon Rising