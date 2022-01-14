Vanavond in Concerto Radio

7 januari 2022

Vanavond om 21 uur de eerste Concerto Radio van 2022, met de Engelse ontdekking Yard Act, een nieuwe Blood Red Shoes en Callum Easter; het broertje van Father John Misty.
De Klassieker is The Tea Party en Typhoon komt langs voor een instore.

Inschakelen? Vanaf 21 uur via de app of de online player.

Yard Act, The Overload: The Overload
The Wombats, Greek Tragedy: Fix Yourself World
Civic, As Seen On Tv: Future Forecast
Callum Easter, Little Honey: System
Cat Power, Bad Religion: Covers
Palace, Fade: Shoals
The Lumineers, Brightside: Brightside
Typhoon, Ogen Dicht: Instore @ Concerto
Pearly Gate Music, The Secret Finally: Mainly Gestalt Pornography
Blood Red Shoes, Morbid Fascination: Ghosts On Tape
The Tea Party, Little Miss Heaven: The Tea Party
Primal Scream, Jailbird: Live At Levitation
Deerhoof, Department Of Corrections: Actually, You Can
Allen Stone, American Privilege: Apart
Sleaford Mods, Don’t Go: Don’t Go (Single)

