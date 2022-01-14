Vanavond in Concerto Radio

Vanavond om 21 uur de eerste Concerto Radio van 2022, met de Engelse ontdekking Yard Act, een nieuwe Blood Red Shoes en Callum Easter; het broertje van Father John Misty.

De Klassieker is The Tea Party en Typhoon komt langs voor een instore.

Inschakelen? Vanaf 21 uur via de app of de online player.

Yard Act, The Overload: The Overload

The Wombats, Greek Tragedy: Fix Yourself World

Civic, As Seen On Tv: Future Forecast

Callum Easter, Little Honey: System

Cat Power, Bad Religion: Covers

Palace, Fade: Shoals

The Lumineers, Brightside: Brightside

Typhoon, Ogen Dicht: Instore @ Concerto

Pearly Gate Music, The Secret Finally: Mainly Gestalt Pornography

Blood Red Shoes, Morbid Fascination: Ghosts On Tape

The Tea Party, Little Miss Heaven: The Tea Party

Primal Scream, Jailbird: Live At Levitation

Deerhoof, Department Of Corrections: Actually, You Can

Allen Stone, American Privilege: Apart

Sleaford Mods, Don’t Go: Don’t Go (Single)