Vanavond (04-02) in Concerto Radio
Written by Ruben on 4 februari 2022
Vrijdagavond is er wederom een nieuwe aflevering van Concerto Radio. Daarin onder meer nieuwe platen van Eels, Beirut en Seasick Steve. Lucinda Williams covert daarbij in een nieuwe lockdown-sessie The Rolling Stones.
De Concerto Klassieker is van Young Marble Giants, de grote inspiratiebron van Kurt Cobain. De instore wordt verzorgd door de Afterpartees.
Playlist:
Eels, The Magic: Extreme Witchcraft
The Kernal, U Do U: Listen To The Blood
Beirut, Carousels: Artifacts
Band of Horses, Ice Night We’re Having: Things Are Great
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Ya Love: Butterfly 3000
Yard Act, Quarantine The Sticks: The Overload
Lucinda Williams, Sympathy For The Devil: You Are Cordially Invited: A Tribute To The Rolling Stones (Lu’s Jukebox Series Vol. 6)
Afterpartees, Shake It Off: Instore @ Concerto
Seasick Steve, Goin’ Down South: Blues In Mono
Brent Cobb, Are You Washed In The Blood: And Now, Let’s Turn To Page…
Young Marble Giants, Music For Evenings: Colossal Youth (40th Anniversary Edition)
Andy Shauf, Spanish On The Beach: Wild
Lady Wray, Games People Play: Piece Of Me
Bill Callahan & Bonnie “Prince” Billy, OD’d In Denver: Blind Date Party
The Dream Syndicate, Slide Away (demo): What Can I Say? No regrets… Out of the Grey + Live, Demos & Outtakes