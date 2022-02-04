Vanavond (04-02) in Concerto Radio

Vrijdagavond is er wederom een nieuwe aflevering van Concerto Radio. Daarin onder meer nieuwe platen van Eels, Beirut en Seasick Steve. Lucinda Williams covert daarbij in een nieuwe lockdown-sessie The Rolling Stones.

De Concerto Klassieker is van Young Marble Giants, de grote inspiratiebron van Kurt Cobain. De instore wordt verzorgd door de Afterpartees.

Playlist:

Eels, The Magic: Extreme Witchcraft

The Kernal, U Do U: Listen To The Blood

Beirut, Carousels: Artifacts

Band of Horses, Ice Night We’re Having: Things Are Great

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Ya Love: Butterfly 3000

Yard Act, Quarantine The Sticks: The Overload

Lucinda Williams, Sympathy For The Devil: You Are Cordially Invited: A Tribute To The Rolling Stones (Lu’s Jukebox Series Vol. 6)

Afterpartees, Shake It Off: Instore @ Concerto

Seasick Steve, Goin’ Down South: Blues In Mono

Brent Cobb, Are You Washed In The Blood: And Now, Let’s Turn To Page…

Young Marble Giants, Music For Evenings: Colossal Youth (40th Anniversary Edition)

Andy Shauf, Spanish On The Beach: Wild

Lady Wray, Games People Play: Piece Of Me

Bill Callahan & Bonnie “Prince” Billy, OD’d In Denver: Blind Date Party

The Dream Syndicate, Slide Away (demo): What Can I Say? No regrets… Out of the Grey + Live, Demos & Outtakes

