Music Minded

Vanavond (11-02) in Concerto Radio
Written by Ruben on 11 februari 2022
Ook deze vrijdag staat er een nieuwe aflevering van Concerto Radio voor je klaar. Ditmaal nieuwe muziek van Madrugada, Blood Red Shoes, Wovenhand en een voorproefje van het nieuwe album van de Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
De Concerto Klassieker is van The Raveonettes. Britpopper Max Meser komt langs voor een instore.
Playlist:
Wovenhand, Dead Dead Beat: Silver Sash
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, The Way It Shatters: Endless Rooms
Madrugada, Running From The Love Of Your Life: Chimes At Midnight
Blood Red Shoes, I Lose Whatever I Own: Ghosts On Tape
Mitski, The Only Heartbreaker: Laurel Hell
Los Bitchos, I Enjoy it: Let The Festivities Begin!
Max Meser, Rainy Land: Instore @ Concerto
Eels, The Magic: Extreme Witchcraft
Herman Düne, Baby’s Got a Fancy See-Through Hat: Santa Cruz Gold Nuggets
The Raveonettes, Attack Of The Ghost Riders: Whip It On
Eddie Vedder, The Dark: Earthling
The Slow Show, Anybody Else Inside: Still Life
Black Country, New Road, Good Will Hunting : Ants From Up There
Lipstick Killers, Hindu Gods (Of Love): Jon Savage’s 1977-1970: Symbols Clashing Everywhere
Frank Turner, The Gathering: FTHC