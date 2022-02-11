Music Minded

Ook deze vrijdag staat er een nieuwe aflevering van Concerto Radio voor je klaar. Ditmaal nieuwe muziek van Madrugada, Blood Red Shoes, Wovenhand en een voorproefje van het nieuwe album van de Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

De Concerto Klassieker is van The Raveonettes. Britpopper Max Meser komt langs voor een instore.

Playlist:

Wovenhand, Dead Dead Beat: Silver Sash

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, The Way It Shatters: Endless Rooms

Madrugada, Running From The Love Of Your Life: Chimes At Midnight

Blood Red Shoes, I Lose Whatever I Own: Ghosts On Tape

Mitski, The Only Heartbreaker: Laurel Hell

Los Bitchos, I Enjoy it: Let The Festivities Begin!

Max Meser, Rainy Land: Instore @ Concerto

Eels, The Magic: Extreme Witchcraft

Herman Düne, Baby’s Got a Fancy See-Through Hat: Santa Cruz Gold Nuggets

The Raveonettes, Attack Of The Ghost Riders: Whip It On

Eddie Vedder, The Dark: Earthling

The Slow Show, Anybody Else Inside: Still Life

Black Country, New Road, Good Will Hunting : Ants From Up There

Lipstick Killers, Hindu Gods (Of Love): Jon Savage’s 1977-1970: Symbols Clashing Everywhere

Frank Turner, The Gathering: FTHC