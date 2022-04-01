Vanavond (01-04) in Concerto Radio

Geschreven door Op 1 april 2022

Vrijdag stellen we je in Concerto Radio voor aan de nieuwe folksensatie Ian Noe en de rammelpsych van Ghost Woman. Verder (uiteraard) de nieuwe Red Hot Chili Peppers, Cowboy Junkies en Ibibio Sound Machine. De Concerto Klassieker is van Gang Of Four, terwijl niemand minder dan Spoon langskomt voor een instore.

Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Ian Noe, Tom Barrett: River Fools & Mountain Saints

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Aquatic Mouth Dance: Unlimited Love

Ghost Woman, Behind Your Eyes: Behind Your Eyes (Single)

The Hanging Stars, Black Light Night: Hollow Heart

Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo, The Epidemiologist: The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime

Mattiel, Subterranean Shut-In Blues: Georgia Gothic

Johnny Marr, Hideaway Girl: Fever Dreams Pts 1-4

Spoon, My Babe: Instore @ Concerto

Cowboy Junkies, Ooh Las Vegas: Songs Of The Recollection

Barrie, Quarry: Barbara

Gang Of Four, Damaged Goods: Entertainment!

Urge Overkill, Follow My Shadow: Oui

Ibibio Sound Machine, All That You Want: Electricity

The Undertones, You Can’t Say That: Dig What You Need

Fontaines D.C., I Love You: Skinty Fia

Gelabeld als
Auteur

Ruben

Archief van de auteur
Dit vind je misschien ook leuk
0

Nieuw: Cowboy Junkies, Ian Noe en Ghost Woman

29 maart 2022

0

Vanavond (25-03) in Concerto Radio

25 maart 2022

0

Nieuw: Pete Doherty, Mattiel en Jeremy Ivey

21 maart 2022

Lees verder

Vorig bericht

Nieuw: Cowboy Junkies, Ian Noe en Ghost Woman

Thumbnail

Music Minded

The Best Indie Music!

Huidig nummer

Titel

Artiest
Background