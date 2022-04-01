Vanavond (01-04) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 1 april 2022
Vrijdag stellen we je in Concerto Radio voor aan de nieuwe folksensatie Ian Noe en de rammelpsych van Ghost Woman. Verder (uiteraard) de nieuwe Red Hot Chili Peppers, Cowboy Junkies en Ibibio Sound Machine. De Concerto Klassieker is van Gang Of Four, terwijl niemand minder dan Spoon langskomt voor een instore.
Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Ian Noe, Tom Barrett: River Fools & Mountain Saints
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Aquatic Mouth Dance: Unlimited Love
Ghost Woman, Behind Your Eyes: Behind Your Eyes (Single)
The Hanging Stars, Black Light Night: Hollow Heart
Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo, The Epidemiologist: The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime
Mattiel, Subterranean Shut-In Blues: Georgia Gothic
Johnny Marr, Hideaway Girl: Fever Dreams Pts 1-4
Spoon, My Babe: Instore @ Concerto
Cowboy Junkies, Ooh Las Vegas: Songs Of The Recollection
Barrie, Quarry: Barbara
Gang Of Four, Damaged Goods: Entertainment!
Urge Overkill, Follow My Shadow: Oui
Ibibio Sound Machine, All That You Want: Electricity
The Undertones, You Can’t Say That: Dig What You Need
Fontaines D.C., I Love You: Skinty Fia