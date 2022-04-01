Vanavond (01-04) in Concerto Radio

Vrijdag stellen we je in Concerto Radio voor aan de nieuwe folksensatie Ian Noe en de rammelpsych van Ghost Woman. Verder (uiteraard) de nieuwe Red Hot Chili Peppers, Cowboy Junkies en Ibibio Sound Machine. De Concerto Klassieker is van Gang Of Four, terwijl niemand minder dan Spoon langskomt voor een instore.

Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Ian Noe, Tom Barrett: River Fools & Mountain Saints

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Aquatic Mouth Dance: Unlimited Love

Ghost Woman, Behind Your Eyes: Behind Your Eyes (Single)

The Hanging Stars, Black Light Night: Hollow Heart

Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo, The Epidemiologist: The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime

Mattiel, Subterranean Shut-In Blues: Georgia Gothic

Johnny Marr, Hideaway Girl: Fever Dreams Pts 1-4

Spoon, My Babe: Instore @ Concerto

Cowboy Junkies, Ooh Las Vegas: Songs Of The Recollection

Barrie, Quarry: Barbara

Gang Of Four, Damaged Goods: Entertainment!

Urge Overkill, Follow My Shadow: Oui

Ibibio Sound Machine, All That You Want: Electricity

The Undertones, You Can’t Say That: Dig What You Need

Fontaines D.C., I Love You: Skinty Fia