Vanavond (08-04) in Concerto Radio

Vrijdag keren in Concerto Radio The Hellacopters terug van weggeweest. Datzelfde geldt voor Placebo en Midlake. Verder nieuwe muziek van de Afterpartees en Jerry Leger. De Concerto Klassieker is van Keith Richards en de instore is van Wouter Planteijdt.

Playlist:

Placebo, Hugz: Never Let Me Go
Paul Cauthen, Country as Fuck: Country Coming Down
The Hellacopters, Eyes Of Oblivion: Eyes Of Oblivion
Ian Noe, POW Blues: River Fools & Mountain Saints
Red Hot Chili Peppers, One Way Traffic: Unlimited Love
Midlake, Feast Of Carrion: For The Sake Of Bethel Woods
Afterpartees, Melatonia: Family Names
Wouter Planteijdt, Whistling In The Dark: Instore @ Concerto
Jerry Leger, Kill It with Kindness: Nothing Pressing
Guided By Voices, Never Mind The List: Crystal Nuns Cathedral
Keith Richards, Bodytalks: Main Offender
Gang Of Youths, In The Wake Of Your Leave: Angel In Realtime
Cmat, Nashville: If My Wife New I’d Be Dead
Sam Moss, Rooster Blood: Blues Approved

