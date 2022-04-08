Vanavond (08-04) in Concerto Radio

Vrijdag keren in Concerto Radio The Hellacopters terug van weggeweest. Datzelfde geldt voor Placebo en Midlake. Verder nieuwe muziek van de Afterpartees en Jerry Leger. De Concerto Klassieker is van Keith Richards en de instore is van Wouter Planteijdt.

Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Placebo, Hugz: Never Let Me Go

Paul Cauthen, Country as Fuck: Country Coming Down

The Hellacopters, Eyes Of Oblivion: Eyes Of Oblivion

Ian Noe, POW Blues: River Fools & Mountain Saints

Red Hot Chili Peppers, One Way Traffic: Unlimited Love

Midlake, Feast Of Carrion: For The Sake Of Bethel Woods

Afterpartees, Melatonia: Family Names

Wouter Planteijdt, Whistling In The Dark: Instore @ Concerto

Jerry Leger, Kill It with Kindness: Nothing Pressing

Guided By Voices, Never Mind The List: Crystal Nuns Cathedral

Keith Richards, Bodytalks: Main Offender

Gang Of Youths, In The Wake Of Your Leave: Angel In Realtime

Cmat, Nashville: If My Wife New I’d Be Dead

Sam Moss, Rooster Blood: Blues Approved