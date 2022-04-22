Vanavond (22-04) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 22 april 2022
In Concerto Radio hebben we vanavond muziek een voorproefje van de nieuwe van Built To Spill. Verder: Fontaines D.C., Sea Power, The James Hunter Six en Suki Waterhouse. De Concerto Klassieker is van The House Of Love.
Playlist:
Fontaines D.C., Roman Holiday: Skinty Fia
Sea Power, Transmitter: Everything Was Forever
George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Bad To The Bone: The Original
Kurt Vile, Like Exploding Stones: (Watch My Moves)
Suki Waterhouse, The Devil I Know: I Can’t Let Go
Built To Spill, Gonna Lose: Gonna Lose
Ian Noe, Pine Grove (Madhouse): River Fools & Mountain Saints
The James Hunter Six, I Don’t Wanna Be Without You: With Love
Calexico, Rancho Azul: El Mirador
The House Of Love, Hedonist: The House Of Love
Wet Leg, Angelica: Wet Leg
Hot Water Music, Collect Your Things And Run: Feel The Void
Tusky, We’re Going Out Again: What’s For Dinner?