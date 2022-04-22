Vanavond (22-04) in Concerto Radio

In Concerto Radio hebben we vanavond muziek een voorproefje van de nieuwe van Built To Spill. Verder: Fontaines D.C., Sea Power, The James Hunter Six en Suki Waterhouse. De Concerto Klassieker is van The House Of Love.

Playlist:

Fontaines D.C., Roman Holiday: Skinty Fia

Sea Power, Transmitter: Everything Was Forever

George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Bad To The Bone: The Original

Kurt Vile, Like Exploding Stones: (Watch My Moves)

Suki Waterhouse, The Devil I Know: I Can’t Let Go

Built To Spill, Gonna Lose: Gonna Lose

Ian Noe, Pine Grove (Madhouse): River Fools & Mountain Saints

The James Hunter Six, I Don’t Wanna Be Without You: With Love

Calexico, Rancho Azul: El Mirador

The House Of Love, Hedonist: The House Of Love

Wet Leg, Angelica: Wet Leg

Hot Water Music, Collect Your Things And Run: Feel The Void

Tusky, We’re Going Out Again: What’s For Dinner?