Vanavond (06-05) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 6 mei 2022
Vrijdag in Concerto Radio een ouderwets goede Elvis Costello & The Imposters. Daarnaast soulbeest Eli Paperboy Reed, swingen met Röyksopp en de Belgische ontdekking Kids With Buns.
De Concerto Klassieker is van Roky Erickson, van The 13th Floor Elevators, en niemand minder dan Jools Holland komt langs voor een instore!
Playlist Concerto Radio:
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Farewell, OK: The Boy Named If
Eli Paperboy Reed, I’m Bringing Home Good News: Down Every Road
Spiritualized, The Mainline Song / The Lockdown Song: Everything Was Beautiful
Sea Power, Two Fingers: Everything Was Forever
Kids With Buns, 1712: Waiting Room (EP)
Adrian Borland, Redemption’s KneesL: 5:00 AM
Judy Blank, Boys Don’t Cry: Saddies
The Hellacopters, A Plow And A Doctor: Eyes Of Oblivion
Jools Holland, Forgive Me: Instore @ Concerto
North Mississippi Allstars, Bumpin’: Set Sail
Röyksopp, Impossible (feat. Alison Goldfrapp) Profound Mysteries
Roky Erickson, Two Headed Dog (Red Temple Player): The Evil One
!!!, Let It Be Blue: Let It Be Blue
Rammstein, Giftig: Zeit