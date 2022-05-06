Vanavond (06-05) in Concerto Radio

Vrijdag in Concerto Radio een ouderwets goede Elvis Costello & The Imposters. Daarnaast soulbeest Eli Paperboy Reed, swingen met Röyksopp en de Belgische ontdekking Kids With Buns.

De Concerto Klassieker is van Roky Erickson, van The 13th Floor Elevators, en niemand minder dan Jools Holland komt langs voor een instore!

Playlist Concerto Radio:

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Farewell, OK: The Boy Named If

Eli Paperboy Reed, I’m Bringing Home Good News: Down Every Road

Spiritualized, The Mainline Song / The Lockdown Song: Everything Was Beautiful

Sea Power, Two Fingers: Everything Was Forever

Kids With Buns, 1712: Waiting Room (EP)

Adrian Borland, Redemption’s KneesL: 5:00 AM

Judy Blank, Boys Don’t Cry: Saddies

The Hellacopters, A Plow And A Doctor: Eyes Of Oblivion

Jools Holland, Forgive Me: Instore @ Concerto

North Mississippi Allstars, Bumpin’: Set Sail

Röyksopp, Impossible (feat. Alison Goldfrapp) Profound Mysteries

Roky Erickson, Two Headed Dog (Red Temple Player): The Evil One

!!!, Let It Be Blue: Let It Be Blue

Rammstein, Giftig: Zeit