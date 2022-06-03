Vanavond (03/03) in Concerto Radio

In Concerto Radio hebben we vrijdag een voorproefje van het nieuwe album van Suede. Uit België komt Glitterpaard en uit de studio van DeWolff het mooie Elephant.

De Concerto Klassieker wordt verzorgd door Black Sabbath, en Paul Bond komt langs voor een instore.

Playlist:

Kevin Morby, This Is A Photograph: This Is A Photograph

Suede, She Still Leads Me On: She Still Leads Me On (Single)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal, Blue Eye Lake: Fever Endless Rooms

Glitterpaard, Ask Around: Glitterpaard

The Frightnrs, 30-56: Alway

Elephant, Reptile Zoo: Big Thing

Alfie Templeman, 3D Feelings: Mellow Moon

Paul Bond, Sunset Blues: Instore @ Concerto

Liam Gallagher, Everything’s Electric: C’mon You Know

Just Mustard, Still: Heart Under

Black Sabbath, War Pigs: Paranoid

Aldous Harding, Leathery Whip: Warm Chris

Mr. Bungle, Eracist (live): The Night They Came Home