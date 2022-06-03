Vanavond (03/03) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 3 juni 2022
In Concerto Radio hebben we vrijdag een voorproefje van het nieuwe album van Suede. Uit België komt Glitterpaard en uit de studio van DeWolff het mooie Elephant.
De Concerto Klassieker wordt verzorgd door Black Sabbath, en Paul Bond komt langs voor een instore.
Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Kevin Morby, This Is A Photograph: This Is A Photograph
Suede, She Still Leads Me On: She Still Leads Me On (Single)
Rolling Blackouts Coastal, Blue Eye Lake: Fever Endless Rooms
Glitterpaard, Ask Around: Glitterpaard
The Frightnrs, 30-56: Alway
Elephant, Reptile Zoo: Big Thing
Alfie Templeman, 3D Feelings: Mellow Moon
Paul Bond, Sunset Blues: Instore @ Concerto
Liam Gallagher, Everything’s Electric: C’mon You Know
Just Mustard, Still: Heart Under
Black Sabbath, War Pigs: Paranoid
Aldous Harding, Leathery Whip: Warm Chris
Mr. Bungle, Eracist (live): The Night They Came Home