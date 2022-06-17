Vanavond (17/03) in Concerto Radio

Volle bak deze vrijdag in Concerto Radio.

Er is muziek uit het Britse Hull van de band Life, soul uit Finland van Bobby Oroza, plus kakelverse platen van The Dream Syndicate, Destroyer en Shearwater.

De Concerto Klassieker is van Lenny Kravitz en Wouter Hamel komt langs voor een instore.

Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Life, Big Moon Lake: North East Coastal Town

Sharon Van Etten, Anything: We’ve Been Going About This All Wrongs

The Dream Syndicate, Beyond Control: Ultraviolet Battle Hymns and True Confessions

Destroyer, Suffer: Labyrinthitis

Horsegirl, Beautiful Song: Versions of Modern Performance

Pink Mountaintops, Nervous Breakdown: Peacock Pools

Warpaint, Trouble: Radiate Like This

Wouter Hamel, I Won’t Let You Get Away: Instore @ Concerto

Shearwater, Empty Orchestra: The Great Awakening

Bobby Oroza, The Otherside: Get On The Otherside

Lenny Kravitz, Mr. Cab Driver: Let Love Rule

Grant-Lee Phillips, Remember This: All That You Can Dream

Angel Olsen, Big Time: Big Time

Vieux Farka Touré, Be Together: Les Racines