Vanavond (17/03) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 17 juni 2022
Volle bak deze vrijdag in Concerto Radio.
Er is muziek uit het Britse Hull van de band Life, soul uit Finland van Bobby Oroza, plus kakelverse platen van The Dream Syndicate, Destroyer en Shearwater.
De Concerto Klassieker is van Lenny Kravitz en Wouter Hamel komt langs voor een instore.
Playlist:
Life, Big Moon Lake: North East Coastal Town
Sharon Van Etten, Anything: We’ve Been Going About This All Wrongs
The Dream Syndicate, Beyond Control: Ultraviolet Battle Hymns and True Confessions
Destroyer, Suffer: Labyrinthitis
Horsegirl, Beautiful Song: Versions of Modern Performance
Pink Mountaintops, Nervous Breakdown: Peacock Pools
Warpaint, Trouble: Radiate Like This
Wouter Hamel, I Won’t Let You Get Away: Instore @ Concerto
Shearwater, Empty Orchestra: The Great Awakening
Bobby Oroza, The Otherside: Get On The Otherside
Lenny Kravitz, Mr. Cab Driver: Let Love Rule
Grant-Lee Phillips, Remember This: All That You Can Dream
Angel Olsen, Big Time: Big Time
Vieux Farka Touré, Be Together: Les Racines