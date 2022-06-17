Vanavond (24/03) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 24 juni 2022
In Concerto Radio gaan we vrijdag helemaal Creedence met The Sheepdogs. Daarnaast gaan we Radiohead met The Smile, helemaal country met Hank Williams Jr. en psychelisch op zijn Frans met Melody’s Echo Chamber.
De Concerto Klassieker is van Mercury Rev en de instore wordt verzorgd door Elephant.
Playlist:
The Sheepdogs, Scarborough Street Fight: Outta Sight
Bartees Strange, Escape This Circus: Farm To Table
Life, Self Portrait: North East Coastal Town
The Smile, Skrting On The Surface: A Light For Attracting Attention
Molchat Doma, Na Dne: Etazhi
TV Priest, Bury Me In My Shoes: My Other People
Hank Williams Jr., Georgia Women: Rich White Honky Blues
Elephant, Hometown: Instore @ Concerto
Σtella, Black and White: Up and Away
Wilco, Hearts Hard To Find: Cruel Country
Mercury Rev, Tides Of The Moon: All Is Dream
Kooymans & Carillo, Seasons: Mirage
Melody’s Echo Chamber, Emotional Eternal: Emotional Eternal