Vanavond (24/03) in Concerto Radio

In Concerto Radio gaan we vrijdag helemaal Creedence met The Sheepdogs. Daarnaast gaan we Radiohead met The Smile, helemaal country met Hank Williams Jr. en psychelisch op zijn Frans met Melody’s Echo Chamber.

De Concerto Klassieker is van Mercury Rev en de instore wordt verzorgd door Elephant.

Playlist:

The Sheepdogs, Scarborough Street Fight: Outta Sight

Bartees Strange, Escape This Circus: Farm To Table

Life, Self Portrait: North East Coastal Town

The Smile, Skrting On The Surface: A Light For Attracting Attention

Molchat Doma, Na Dne: Etazhi

TV Priest, Bury Me In My Shoes: My Other People

Hank Williams Jr., Georgia Women: Rich White Honky Blues

Elephant, Hometown: Instore @ Concerto

Σtella, Black and White: Up and Away

Wilco, Hearts Hard To Find: Cruel Country

Mercury Rev, Tides Of The Moon: All Is Dream

Kooymans & Carillo, Seasons: Mirage

Melody’s Echo Chamber, Emotional Eternal: Emotional Eternal