Vanavond (08/07) in Concerto Radio

Shoegaze till you drop, deze vrijdag in Concerto Radio!

Er zijn namelijk fantastische platen van Ghost Woman, Spacey Jane en The Brian Jonestown Massacre.

Spits ook de oren voor de nieuwe van Foals, Paolo Nutini en Warmduscher. De Concerto is van The Prodigy en de instore is van Bernice Aloyse.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Ghost Woman, Along: Ghost Woman

Foals, Wake Me Up: Life Is Yours

Paolo Nutini, Children Of The Stars: Last Night In The Bittersweet

The Brian Jonestown Massacre, It’s About Being Free Really; Fire Doesn’t Grow on Trees

Spacey Jane, Lunchtime: Here Comes Everybody

Kelley Stoltz, We Grew So Far Apart: The Stylist

Life, The Drug: North East Coastal Town

Bernice Aloyse, Love Chase: Instore @ Concerto

The Smile, We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings: A Light For Attracting Attention

The People’s Pleasure Grounds, Another State of Mind: Another State of Mind (Single)

The Prodigy, Fuel My Fire: The Fat Of The Land

Destroyer, It Takes A Thief: Labyrinthitis

Warmduscher, Wild Flowers: At The Hotspot

Guided By Voices, Unproductive Funk: Tremblers And Goggles By Rank

Fleet Foxes, Sunblind [Solstice Version]: A Very Lonely Solstice