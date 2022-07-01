Vanavond (01/07) in Concerto Radio

In Concerto Radio trekken we vanavond een blik met oude namen open, die allemaal geweldige nieuwe platen uit hebben.

Denk aan: Kula Shaker, Jon Spencer & the HITmakers, The Dream Syndicate, G. Love en Soft Cell.

De Concerto Klassieker is van de Red Hot Chili Peppers en ook de instore is een oudje, met Barrelhouse.

Playlist:

Kula Shaker, Whatever It Is (I’m Against It): 1st Congregational Church Of Eternal Love (And Free Hugs)

The Dream Syndicate, Trying to Get Over: Ultraviolet Battle Hymns and True Confessions

Deliluh, Credence (Ash In The Winds Of Reason): Fault Lines

G. Love, Love From Philly (featuring Schoolly D & Chuck Treece)” Philadelphia Mississippi

Soccer Mommy, Don’t Ask Me: Sometimes, Forever

The Heavy Heavy, All My Dreams: Life And Life Only

Soft Cell, Nostalgia Machine: Happiness Not Included

Barrelhouse, Got To Get Together: Instore @ Concerto

The Sheepdogs, I Wanna Know You: Outta Sight

Jon Spencer & the HITmakers, Primary Baby: Spencer Gets It Lit

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Backwoods: The Uplift Mofo Party Plan

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler, We’ve Run The Distance: For All Our Days That Tear The Heart

Jack Johnson, Any Wonder: Meet The Moonlight

EXEK, Parricide Is Painless: Advertise Here

Thin Lizzy, Bad Reputation (live): The Boys Are Back In Town: Live At The Sydney Opera House