Vanavond (15/07) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 15 juli 2022
Deze vrijdag in Concerto Radio doen we het met The Wedding Present, The Heavy Heavy, Neil Young & Crazy Horse en de Viagra Boys.
Natuurlijk draaien we nog wat van de nieuwe van The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Paolo Nutini en Kelley Stoltz.
De Klassieker is van Elton John en de instore van Fischer-Z.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Paolo Nutini, Lose It: Last Night In The Bittersweet
Viagra Boys, Baby Criminal: Cave World
Kula Shaker, Gingerbread Man: 1st Congregational Church Of Eternal Love (And Free Hugs)
The Wedding Present, Brassneck: Locked Down And Stripped Back, Vol. 2
Martin Courtney, Living Rooms: Magic Sign
The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Ineffable Mindfuck: Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees
The Heavy Heavy, All My Dreams: Life and Life Only
Fischer-Z, Further From Love: Instore @ Concerto
Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Timberline: Toast
Ghost Woman, Do You: Ghost Woman
Elton John, You’ll Be Sorry to See Me Go (mono): Regimental Sgt. Zippo
Kelley Stoltz, In The Night: The Sylist
Wu-Lu, Scrambled Tricks: Loggerhead
The Tragically Hip, Little Bones: Live At The Roxy