Vanavond (15/07) in Concerto Radio

Deze vrijdag in Concerto Radio doen we het met The Wedding Present, The Heavy Heavy, Neil Young & Crazy Horse en de Viagra Boys.

Natuurlijk draaien we nog wat van de nieuwe van The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Paolo Nutini en Kelley Stoltz.

De Klassieker is van Elton John en de instore van Fischer-Z.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Paolo Nutini, Lose It: Last Night In The Bittersweet

Viagra Boys, Baby Criminal: Cave World

Kula Shaker, Gingerbread Man: 1st Congregational Church Of Eternal Love (And Free Hugs)

The Wedding Present, Brassneck: Locked Down And Stripped Back, Vol. 2

Martin Courtney, Living Rooms: Magic Sign

The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Ineffable Mindfuck: Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees

The Heavy Heavy, All My Dreams: Life and Life Only

Fischer-Z, Further From Love: Instore @ Concerto

Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Timberline: Toast

Ghost Woman, Do You: Ghost Woman

Elton John, You’ll Be Sorry to See Me Go (mono): Regimental Sgt. Zippo

Kelley Stoltz, In The Night: The Sylist

Wu-Lu, Scrambled Tricks: Loggerhead

The Tragically Hip, Little Bones: Live At The Roxy