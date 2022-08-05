Vanavond (05/08) in Concerto Radio

Deze vrijdag in Concerto Radio het wonderduo Elvis Presley & Tame Impala.

Daarnaast nieuwe platen van …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, The Gabbard Brothers en Nas.

De Klassieker is van Galaxie 500 en The People’s Pleasure Grounds komt opnieuw langs voor een instore.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Elvis Presley & Tame Impala, Edge of Reality (Tame Impala Remix): Elvis (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Viagra Boys, Troglodyte: Cave World

Marcus King, Lie Lie Lie: Young Blood

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, Field Song: XI: Bleed Here Now

The Gabbard Brothers, Little Mama: The Gabbard Brothers

The Kooks, Cold Heart: 10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark

Nas, 40-16 Building: Magic

The People’s Pleasure Grounds, The Mosquito Song: Instore @ Concerto

Jitwam, The Get Down: Third

Whiskey Myers, Bad Medicine: Tornillo

Galaxie 500, Fourth Of July: This Is Our Music

She & Him, Heads You Win–Tails I Lose: Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson

James Vincent McMorrow, Steven: The Less I Knew

Friendship, Season: Love the Stranger