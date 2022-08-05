Vanavond (05/08) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 5 augustus 2022
Deze vrijdag in Concerto Radio het wonderduo Elvis Presley & Tame Impala.
Daarnaast nieuwe platen van …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, The Gabbard Brothers en Nas.
De Klassieker is van Galaxie 500 en The People’s Pleasure Grounds komt opnieuw langs voor een instore.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Elvis Presley & Tame Impala, Edge of Reality (Tame Impala Remix): Elvis (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Viagra Boys, Troglodyte: Cave World
Marcus King, Lie Lie Lie: Young Blood
…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, Field Song: XI: Bleed Here Now
The Gabbard Brothers, Little Mama: The Gabbard Brothers
The Kooks, Cold Heart: 10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark
Nas, 40-16 Building: Magic
The People’s Pleasure Grounds, The Mosquito Song: Instore @ Concerto
Jitwam, The Get Down: Third
Whiskey Myers, Bad Medicine: Tornillo
Galaxie 500, Fourth Of July: This Is Our Music
She & Him, Heads You Win–Tails I Lose: Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson
James Vincent McMorrow, Steven: The Less I Knew
Friendship, Season: Love the Stranger