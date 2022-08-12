Vanavond (12/08) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 12 augustus 2022
Deze vrijdag wordt Concerto Radio een beetje Concerto Southern Rock Radio.
We gaan namelijk los met Whiskey Myers, Dawes, Marcus King en The Gabbard Brothers. Er is een Klassieker van Dinosaur Jr en de instore is Southern Rock uit Volendam, met Paul Bond.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Whiskey Myers, Other Side: Tornillo
Kelley Stoltz, Your Name Escapes Me: The Stylist
Dawes, Ghost In The Machine: Misadventures Of Doomscroller
JayWood, All Night Long: Slingshot
The Gabbard Brothers, Yer A Rockstar: The Gabbard Brothers
Personal Trainer, The Lazer: The Lazer (Single)
…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, No Confidence: XI: Bleed Here Now
Paul Bond, She (Gram Parsons-cover): Instore @ Concerto
Elvis Presley & Jack White, Power of My Love: Elvis (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Marcus King, Blues Worse Than I Ever Had: Young Blood
Dinosaur Jr, I Ain’t Sayin: Where You Been
Ural Thomas & The Pain, Do You Remember The Times We Had?: Dancing Dimensions
Neil Young + Promise Of The Real, Throw Your Hatred Down (live): Noise & Flowers