Vanavond (12/08) in Concerto Radio

Deze vrijdag wordt Concerto Radio een beetje Concerto Southern Rock Radio.

We gaan namelijk los met Whiskey Myers, Dawes, Marcus King en The Gabbard Brothers. Er is een Klassieker van Dinosaur Jr en de instore is Southern Rock uit Volendam, met Paul Bond.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Whiskey Myers, Other Side: Tornillo

Kelley Stoltz, Your Name Escapes Me: The Stylist

Dawes, Ghost In The Machine: Misadventures Of Doomscroller

JayWood, All Night Long: Slingshot

The Gabbard Brothers, Yer A Rockstar: The Gabbard Brothers

Personal Trainer, The Lazer: The Lazer (Single)

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, No Confidence: XI: Bleed Here Now

Paul Bond, She (Gram Parsons-cover): Instore @ Concerto

Elvis Presley & Jack White, Power of My Love: Elvis (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Marcus King, Blues Worse Than I Ever Had: Young Blood

Dinosaur Jr, I Ain’t Sayin: Where You Been

Ural Thomas & The Pain, Do You Remember The Times We Had?: Dancing Dimensions

Neil Young + Promise Of The Real, Throw Your Hatred Down (live): Noise & Flowers