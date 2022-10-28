Vanavond (28/10) in Concerto Radio

Vanavond gaan we in Concerto Radio opnieuw proberen de titel van het nieuwe album van het Zweedse Dungen uit te spreken.

Ter compensatie nemen we een fijne nieuwe single van The Heavy Heavy mee en gaan we eens goed zitten voor de nieuwe Arctic Monkeys.

De klassieker is van Richard Hell & The Voidoids en de instore is van Klangstof.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

The Vacant Lots, Obsession: Closure

Arctic Monkeys, Hello You: The Car

Dungen, Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig: En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog

The Heavy Heavy, Real Love Baby: Real Love Baby (Single)

The Mountain Goats, Mark On You: Bleed Out

The Harlem Gospel Travelers, That’s the Reason: Look Up!

Death Cab For Cutie, Foxglove Through The Clearcut: Asphalt Meadows

Klangstof, We Never Liked The Outcome: Instore @ Concerto

Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears, Put Yr Weird Ears: Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears

Charley Crockett, Black Sedan: The Man From Waco

Richard Hell & The Voidoids, Liars Beware: Blank Generation

Plastic Mermaids, Disco Wings: It’s Not Comfortable To Grow

The Black Angels, History Of The Future: Wilderness Of Mirrors

Young Gun Silver Fox, Tip of the Flame: Ticket to Shangri-La