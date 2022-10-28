Vanavond (28/10) in Concerto Radio

Vanavond gaan we in Concerto Radio opnieuw proberen de titel van het nieuwe album van het Zweedse Dungen uit te spreken.

Ter compensatie nemen we een fijne nieuwe single van The Heavy Heavy mee en gaan we eens goed zitten voor de nieuwe Arctic Monkeys.

De klassieker is van Richard Hell & The Voidoids en de instore is van Klangstof.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

The Vacant Lots, Obsession: Closure
Arctic Monkeys, Hello You: The Car
Dungen, Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig: En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog
The Heavy Heavy, Real Love Baby: Real Love Baby (Single)
The Mountain Goats, Mark On You: Bleed Out
The Harlem Gospel Travelers, That’s the Reason: Look Up!
Death Cab For Cutie, Foxglove Through The Clearcut: Asphalt Meadows
Klangstof, We Never Liked The Outcome: Instore @ Concerto
Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears, Put Yr Weird Ears: Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears
Charley Crockett, Black Sedan: The Man From Waco
Richard Hell & The Voidoids, Liars Beware: Blank Generation
Plastic Mermaids, Disco Wings: It’s Not Comfortable To Grow
The Black Angels, History Of The Future: Wilderness Of Mirrors
Young Gun Silver Fox, Tip of the Flame: Ticket to Shangri-La

