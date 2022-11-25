Vanavond (02/12) in Concerto Radio
In Concerto Radio gaan we vanavond los met een nieuw comebackalbum van Leftfield. Uit eigen land is er de shoegaze van MICH en soul van DeWolff & Dawn Brothers.
Daarnaast stellen we je voor aan Los Palms en Thus Love.
De klassieker is van George Kooymans en er is een instore van Jonathan Jeremiah.
Playlist:
Leftfield, Pulse: This Is What We Do
MICH, Back To Bed: Nuts
Tim Burgess, View From Abto Eight: Typical Music
Thus Love, Family Man: Memorial
Plaid, Modenet: Feorm Falorx
Dion Lunadon, Living And Dying With You: Beyond Everything
Los Palms, Sunday Death Drive: Skeleton Ranch
Jonathan Jeremiah, Horsepower For The Streets: Instore @ Concerto
The Winston Brothers, Boiling Pot: Drift
DeWolff & Dawn Brothers, C’mon Baby (Bring It To Me): Double Cream
George Kooymans, Lay It On Me: JoJo
Sloan, She Put Up What She Put Down: Steady
Sylvie, Stealing Time: Sylvie
Broken Bells, Forgotten Boy: Into The Blue
The Black Crowes, Moonage Daydream: 1972