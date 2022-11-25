Vanavond (02/12) in Concerto Radio

In Concerto Radio gaan we vanavond los met een nieuw comebackalbum van Leftfield. Uit eigen land is er de shoegaze van MICH en soul van DeWolff & Dawn Brothers.

Daarnaast stellen we je voor aan Los Palms en Thus Love.

De klassieker is van George Kooymans en er is een instore van Jonathan Jeremiah.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Leftfield, Pulse: This Is What We Do

MICH, Back To Bed: Nuts

Tim Burgess, View From Abto Eight: Typical Music

Thus Love, Family Man: Memorial

Plaid, Modenet: Feorm Falorx

Dion Lunadon, Living And Dying With You: Beyond Everything

Los Palms, Sunday Death Drive: Skeleton Ranch

Jonathan Jeremiah, Horsepower For The Streets: Instore @ Concerto

The Winston Brothers, Boiling Pot: Drift

DeWolff & Dawn Brothers, C’mon Baby (Bring It To Me): Double Cream

George Kooymans, Lay It On Me: JoJo

Sloan, She Put Up What She Put Down: Steady

Sylvie, Stealing Time: Sylvie

Broken Bells, Forgotten Boy: Into The Blue

The Black Crowes, Moonage Daydream: 1972