Vanavond (09/12) in Concerto Radio

Vanavond in Concerto Radio: een The Troggs-cover van Weird Nightmare, een superduo dat Telefís heet, Belgische shoegaze van The Haunted Youth en we gaan de nieuwe Lambchop tóch eens proberen.

Verder genieten we verder van de nieuwe Leftfield, Mich en Warhaus. De klassieker is van Porno For Pyros en er is een instore van Luwten.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Weird Nightmare, Our Love Will Still Be There: Our Love Will Still Be There

Thus Love, Anathema: Memorial

Leftfield, Full Way Round (feat. Grian Chatten): This Is What We Do

Telefís, Space Is Us: A Dó

Personal Trainer, Rug Busters: Big Love Blanket

Lambchop, Police Dog Blues: The Bible

The Haunted Youth, Coming Home: Dawn Of The Freak

Luwten, In Over My Head: Instore @ Concerto

Adeem the Artist, Carolina: White Trash Revelry

Warhaus, When I Am With You: Ha Ha Heartbreak

Porno For Pyros, Pets: Porno For Pyros

MICH, Alexandra: Nuts

Ciao Lucifer, So Slow: Good News

Fire Horse, Do My Thang: Out Of The Ashes