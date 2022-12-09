Vanavond (09/12) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 9 december 2022
Vanavond in Concerto Radio: een The Troggs-cover van Weird Nightmare, een superduo dat Telefís heet, Belgische shoegaze van The Haunted Youth en we gaan de nieuwe Lambchop tóch eens proberen.
Verder genieten we verder van de nieuwe Leftfield, Mich en Warhaus. De klassieker is van Porno For Pyros en er is een instore van Luwten.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur!
Playlist:
Weird Nightmare, Our Love Will Still Be There: Our Love Will Still Be There
Thus Love, Anathema: Memorial
Leftfield, Full Way Round (feat. Grian Chatten): This Is What We Do
Telefís, Space Is Us: A Dó
Personal Trainer, Rug Busters: Big Love Blanket
Lambchop, Police Dog Blues: The Bible
The Haunted Youth, Coming Home: Dawn Of The Freak
Luwten, In Over My Head: Instore @ Concerto
Adeem the Artist, Carolina: White Trash Revelry
Warhaus, When I Am With You: Ha Ha Heartbreak
Porno For Pyros, Pets: Porno For Pyros
MICH, Alexandra: Nuts
Ciao Lucifer, So Slow: Good News
Fire Horse, Do My Thang: Out Of The Ashes