Vanavond (30/12) in Concerto Radio

Vanavond blikken we in Concerto Radio een beetje vooruit op 2023.

Want op stapel staan nieuwe langspelers van dEUS, The Waeve en Iggy Pop!

Er is een klassieker van L’Attentat, plus een instore van Banji.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Nell Smith & The Flaming Lips, Red Right Hand: Where The Viaduct Looms

Wunderhorse, 17: Cub

Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears, Alley Scrapper: Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears

dEUS, Must Have Been Now: How To Replace It

Bad Decisions, Dog Day: Subnormal

The Waeve, Kill Me Again: The Wave

The Harlem Gospel Travelers, Hold On (Joy Is Coming): Look Up!

Banji, Chills: Instore @ Concerto

Klangstof, Separated: Godspeed To The Freaks

Iggy Pop, Frenzy: Every Loser

L’Attentat, 1958: Making It Up

The Arcs, Keep On Dreamin’: Electrophonic Chronic

Town Mountain, Lines In The Levee: Lines In The Levee

The Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Future Is Your Past: The Future Is Your Past