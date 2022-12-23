Vanavond (30/12) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 30 december 2022
Vanavond blikken we in Concerto Radio een beetje vooruit op 2023.
Want op stapel staan nieuwe langspelers van dEUS, The Waeve en Iggy Pop!
Er is een klassieker van L’Attentat, plus een instore van Banji.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Nell Smith & The Flaming Lips, Red Right Hand: Where The Viaduct Looms
Wunderhorse, 17: Cub
Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears, Alley Scrapper: Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears
dEUS, Must Have Been Now: How To Replace It
Bad Decisions, Dog Day: Subnormal
The Waeve, Kill Me Again: The Wave
The Harlem Gospel Travelers, Hold On (Joy Is Coming): Look Up!
Banji, Chills: Instore @ Concerto
Klangstof, Separated: Godspeed To The Freaks
Iggy Pop, Frenzy: Every Loser
L’Attentat, 1958: Making It Up
The Arcs, Keep On Dreamin’: Electrophonic Chronic
Town Mountain, Lines In The Levee: Lines In The Levee
The Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Future Is Your Past: The Future Is Your Past