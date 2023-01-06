Vanavond (06/01) in Concerto Radio

Vanavond kijken we in Concerto Radio naar de Concerto-avond op de woensdag van Eurosonic in Groningen.

We stellen je daarom voor aan A Pizza Knife, Dorpsstraat 3 en Library Card.

Er is een klassieker van White Denim.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur!

Playlist:

Nina Hagen, United Women Of The World: Unity

A Pizza Knife, Window: Heels

Hallo Venray, Nerds: Coffee And Cake

Thus Love, Friend: Memorial

Hebi Katana, You Don’t Lie: Impermanence

Ghost Woman, Broke: The End of a Gun (Single)

Dorpsstraat 3, Hier Ver Vandaan: Bijgeloof In De Lage Landen

Library Card, Residual Heat (live session): Residual Heat

Leftfield, Heart And Soul: This Is What We Do

Nell Smith & The Flaming Lips, Weeping Song: Where The Viaduct Looms

White Denim, At Night in Dreams: Corsicana Lemonade

Bad Decisions, Careless Whisper II: Subnormal

Thee Sacred Souls, Weak For Your Love: Thee Sacred Souls

Mercy John, On With The Parade: Nights On Fire