Vanavond (06/01) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 6 januari 2023
Vanavond kijken we in Concerto Radio naar de Concerto-avond op de woensdag van Eurosonic in Groningen.
We stellen je daarom voor aan A Pizza Knife, Dorpsstraat 3 en Library Card.
Er is een klassieker van White Denim.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Nina Hagen, United Women Of The World: Unity
A Pizza Knife, Window: Heels
Hallo Venray, Nerds: Coffee And Cake
Thus Love, Friend: Memorial
Hebi Katana, You Don’t Lie: Impermanence
Ghost Woman, Broke: The End of a Gun (Single)
Dorpsstraat 3, Hier Ver Vandaan: Bijgeloof In De Lage Landen
Library Card, Residual Heat (live session): Residual Heat
Leftfield, Heart And Soul: This Is What We Do
Nell Smith & The Flaming Lips, Weeping Song: Where The Viaduct Looms
White Denim, At Night in Dreams: Corsicana Lemonade
Bad Decisions, Careless Whisper II: Subnormal
Thee Sacred Souls, Weak For Your Love: Thee Sacred Souls
Mercy John, On With The Parade: Nights On Fire