Vanavond (27/01) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 27 januari 2023
In Concerto Radio eindelijk weer een lekker pak nieuwe muziek.
Van Traumahelikopter uit Groningen tot The Murder Capital uit Ierland en Ladytron uit Engeland.
Er is een instore van Eurosonic van Badtime en een klassieker van Thin Lizzy.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Traumahelikopter, Can’t Resist: Save Yourself
Ghost Woman, Anne, If: Anne, If
Fontaines D.C., Jackie Down The Line: Skinty Fia Sessions
Ladytron, Faces: Time’s Arrow
The Murder Capital, Return My Head: Gigi’s Recovery
Belle & Sebastian, So In The Moment: Late Developers
Shaemless, Camel Blue: Camel Blue (Single)
Badtime, Voices: Instore @ Eurosonic
Margo Price, Light Me Up: Strays
Guided By Voices, Caution Song: La La Land
Thin Lizzy, Bad Reputation [Tower Theater, Philadelphia 20th October 1977]: Live And Dangerous
DeWolff, Heart Stopping Kinda Show: Love, Death & In Between
Los Palms, Dead Man: Skeleton Ranch
John Cale, Out Your Window: Mercy