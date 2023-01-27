Vanavond (27/01) in Concerto Radio

In Concerto Radio eindelijk weer een lekker pak nieuwe muziek.

Van Traumahelikopter uit Groningen tot The Murder Capital uit Ierland en Ladytron uit Engeland.

Er is een instore van Eurosonic van Badtime en een klassieker van Thin Lizzy.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Traumahelikopter, Can’t Resist: Save Yourself

Ghost Woman, Anne, If: Anne, If

Fontaines D.C., Jackie Down The Line: Skinty Fia Sessions

Ladytron, Faces: Time’s Arrow

The Murder Capital, Return My Head: Gigi’s Recovery

Belle & Sebastian, So In The Moment: Late Developers

Shaemless, Camel Blue: Camel Blue (Single)

Badtime, Voices: Instore @ Eurosonic

Margo Price, Light Me Up: Strays

Guided By Voices, Caution Song: La La Land

Thin Lizzy, Bad Reputation [Tower Theater, Philadelphia 20th October 1977]: Live And Dangerous

DeWolff, Heart Stopping Kinda Show: Love, Death & In Between

Los Palms, Dead Man: Skeleton Ranch

John Cale, Out Your Window: Mercy