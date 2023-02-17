Vanavond (17/02) in Concerto Radio

Vanavond in Concerto Radio: Civic uit Australië, de Brian Jonestown Massacre uit Berlijn, The Golden Dregs uit Londen, Traumahelikopter uit Groningen en DeWolff uit Utrecht.

Er is een instore van Space Siren. De klassieker is van The Black Angels.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Civic, Time Girl: Taken By Force

DeWolff, Night Train: Love, Death & In Between

Brian Jonestown Massacre, Your Mind Is My Cafe: The Future Is Your Past

King Tuff, Tell Me: Smalltown Stardust

Traumahelikopter, Before It Slips Away: Save Yourself

Sunny War, Earth (feat. Jim James): Anarchist Gospel

The Golden Dregs, Sundown Lake: On Grace And Dignity

Space Siren, Instore: @ Concerto

Andy Shauf, Halloween Store: Norm

Quasi, Gravity: Breaking The Balls Of History

The Black Angels, You In Color: Directions To See A Ghost

Yo La Tengo, Until It Happens: This Stupid World

Amber Arcades, True Love: Barefoot On Diamond Road

Civic, Taken By Force: Taken By Force

The C.I.A., Impersonator: Surgery Channel