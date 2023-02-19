Vanavond (17/02) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 19 februari 2023
Vanavond in Concerto Radio: Civic uit Australië, de Brian Jonestown Massacre uit Berlijn, The Golden Dregs uit Londen, Traumahelikopter uit Groningen en DeWolff uit Utrecht.
Er is een instore van Space Siren. De klassieker is van The Black Angels.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Civic, Time Girl: Taken By Force
DeWolff, Night Train: Love, Death & In Between
Brian Jonestown Massacre, Your Mind Is My Cafe: The Future Is Your Past
King Tuff, Tell Me: Smalltown Stardust
Traumahelikopter, Before It Slips Away: Save Yourself
Sunny War, Earth (feat. Jim James): Anarchist Gospel
The Golden Dregs, Sundown Lake: On Grace And Dignity
Space Siren, Instore: @ Concerto
Andy Shauf, Halloween Store: Norm
Quasi, Gravity: Breaking The Balls Of History
The Black Angels, You In Color: Directions To See A Ghost
Yo La Tengo, Until It Happens: This Stupid World
Amber Arcades, True Love: Barefoot On Diamond Road
Civic, Taken By Force: Taken By Force
The C.I.A., Impersonator: Surgery Channel