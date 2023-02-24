Vanavond (24/02) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 24 februari 2023
Vanavond hooggeëerd publiek in Concerto Radio. Niemand minder dan The Black Angels komt langs voor een instore. En frontman Alex Maas heeft zelfs nog even tijd voor een praatje.
Verder is er de nieuwe plaat van dEUS, een verse van Orbital en fijne 7-inches van het Amsterdamse The Mocks en The Covids.
Er is ook een klassieker, en wel van The Sex Pistols.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
dEUS, Pirates: How To Replace It
The Mocks, Do Me Good: Do Me Good/Sticks And Stones (Single)
Ramkot, I Can’t Slow Down: In Between Borderlines
Inhaler, Dublin In Ecstasy: Cuts & Bruises
Civic, Blood Rushes: Taken By Force
The Covids, Bust to Bits: Bust To Bits
Orbital, Dirty Rat (feat. Sleaford Mods): Optical Delusion
The Black Angels, Instore @ Concerto
Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Mother Of All Fuckers: The Future Is Your Past
Sex Pistols, Bodies: Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols
The Haunted Youth, Gone: Dawn Of The Freak
Ron Sexsmith, What I Had In Mind: Vivian Line