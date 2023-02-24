Vanavond (24/02) in Concerto Radio

Vanavond hooggeëerd publiek in Concerto Radio. Niemand minder dan The Black Angels komt langs voor een instore. En frontman Alex Maas heeft zelfs nog even tijd voor een praatje.

Verder is er de nieuwe plaat van dEUS, een verse van Orbital en fijne 7-inches van het Amsterdamse The Mocks en The Covids.

Er is ook een klassieker, en wel van The Sex Pistols.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

dEUS, Pirates: How To Replace It

The Mocks, Do Me Good: Do Me Good/Sticks And Stones (Single)

Ramkot, I Can’t Slow Down: In Between Borderlines

Inhaler, Dublin In Ecstasy: Cuts & Bruises

Civic, Blood Rushes: Taken By Force

The Covids, Bust to Bits: Bust To Bits

Orbital, Dirty Rat (feat. Sleaford Mods): Optical Delusion

The Black Angels, Instore @ Concerto

Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Mother Of All Fuckers: The Future Is Your Past

Sex Pistols, Bodies: Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols

The Haunted Youth, Gone: Dawn Of The Freak

Ron Sexsmith, What I Had In Mind: Vivian Line