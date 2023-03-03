Vanavond (03/03) in Concerto Radio

In Concerto Radio stellen we je vanavond voor aan Tramhaus, uit Rotterdam. We hebben een voorproefje van het nieuwe soloalbum van Durand Jones. En we draaien de nieuwe Gorillaz, Shame en dEUS. De instore komt uit België, van Ramkot. En er is een klassieker van Ned’s Atomic Dustbin.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Tramhaus, Marwan: Rotterdam

Gorillaz, Cracker Island: Cracker Island

DeWolff, Counterfeit Love: Love, Death & In Between

The Tubs, Dead Meat: Dead Meat

En Attendant Ana, Black Morning: Principia

dEUS, Why Think It Over (Cadillac): How To Replace It

Shame, The Fall of Paul: Food for Worms

Ramkot, Tied Up: Instore @ Concerto

Stef Kamil Carlens & The Gates Of Eden, Most Of The Time: Play Bob Dylan Live

Lucero, Buy A Little Time: Should’ve Learned By Now

Ned’s Atomic Dustbin, Kill Your Television: God Fodder

Orbital, Day One: Optical Delusion

Durand Jones, Lord Have Mercy: Lord Have Mercy (Single)

Sprints, Literary Mind: Literary Mind

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Mr Medicine: Land Of Sleeper