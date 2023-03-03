Vanavond (03/03) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 3 maart 2023
In Concerto Radio stellen we je vanavond voor aan Tramhaus, uit Rotterdam. We hebben een voorproefje van het nieuwe soloalbum van Durand Jones. En we draaien de nieuwe Gorillaz, Shame en dEUS. De instore komt uit België, van Ramkot. En er is een klassieker van Ned’s Atomic Dustbin.
Playlist:
Tramhaus, Marwan: Rotterdam
Gorillaz, Cracker Island: Cracker Island
DeWolff, Counterfeit Love: Love, Death & In Between
The Tubs, Dead Meat: Dead Meat
En Attendant Ana, Black Morning: Principia
dEUS, Why Think It Over (Cadillac): How To Replace It
Shame, The Fall of Paul: Food for Worms
Ramkot, Tied Up: Instore @ Concerto
Stef Kamil Carlens & The Gates Of Eden, Most Of The Time: Play Bob Dylan Live
Lucero, Buy A Little Time: Should’ve Learned By Now
Ned’s Atomic Dustbin, Kill Your Television: God Fodder
Orbital, Day One: Optical Delusion
Durand Jones, Lord Have Mercy: Lord Have Mercy (Single)
Sprints, Literary Mind: Literary Mind
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Mr Medicine: Land Of Sleeper