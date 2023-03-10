Vanavond (10/03) in Concerto Radio

In Concerto Radio hoor je vanavond het nieuwe album van The Veils.

Verder: voorproefjes van nieuwe platen van Mudhoney, Los Bitchos en Graham Nash.

Je hoort een instore van The Mocks. En er is een klassieker van Audio Bullys.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

The Veils, Bullfighter (Hand of God): …And Out Of the Void Came Love
Fontaines D.C., ‘Cello Song: ‘Cello Song (Single)
Master Peace, Veronica: Peace of Mind
Mudhoney, Move Under (Radio Edit): Move Under (Single)
Constant Smiles, I’m On Your Side: Kenneth Anger
Los Bitchos, Tequila: Pah!
Inhaler, Love Will Get You There: Cuts & Bruises
The Mocks, A Little Kiss: Instore @ Concerto
Guided By Voices, Instinct Dwelling: La La Land
Mt. Desolation, There’s Not Much Left: Through Crooked Aim
Audio Bullys, Rock Till I’m Rollin’: Generation
Dougie Poole, High School Gym: The Rainbow Wheel of Death
Graham Nash, Right Now: Right Now (Single)
Shame, Six-Pack: Food for Worms
Joe Henry, O Beloved: All The Eye Can See
The Veils, No Limit of Stars: …And Out Of the Void Came Love

