Vanavond (10/03) in Concerto Radio

In Concerto Radio hoor je vanavond het nieuwe album van The Veils.

Verder: voorproefjes van nieuwe platen van Mudhoney, Los Bitchos en Graham Nash.

Je hoort een instore van The Mocks. En er is een klassieker van Audio Bullys.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

The Veils, Bullfighter (Hand of God): …And Out Of the Void Came Love

Fontaines D.C., ‘Cello Song: ‘Cello Song (Single)

Master Peace, Veronica: Peace of Mind

Mudhoney, Move Under (Radio Edit): Move Under (Single)

Constant Smiles, I’m On Your Side: Kenneth Anger

Los Bitchos, Tequila: Pah!

Inhaler, Love Will Get You There: Cuts & Bruises

The Mocks, A Little Kiss: Instore @ Concerto

Guided By Voices, Instinct Dwelling: La La Land

Mt. Desolation, There’s Not Much Left: Through Crooked Aim

Audio Bullys, Rock Till I’m Rollin’: Generation

Dougie Poole, High School Gym: The Rainbow Wheel of Death

Graham Nash, Right Now: Right Now (Single)

Shame, Six-Pack: Food for Worms

Joe Henry, O Beloved: All The Eye Can See

The Veils, No Limit of Stars: …And Out Of the Void Came Love