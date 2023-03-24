Vanavond (24/03) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 24 maart 2023
Vanavond in Concerto Radio hoor je prachtige nieuwe langspelers van Death And Vanilla, The Vices, Death Valley Girls en Sleaford Mods.
Er is een klassieker van The Jimi Hendrix Experience. En The Covids komen met een instore Concerto op zijn kop zetten.
Playlist:
Death And Vanilla, Find Another Illusion: Flicker
Death Valley Girls, Islands In The Sky: Islands In The Sky
The Black Crowes, Thick N Thin: Shake Your Money Maker (Live)
The Vices, Strange Again: Unknown Affairs
Sleaford Mods, UK Grim: UK Grim
Jimmy Diamond, You Radiate: You Radiate
Unknown Mortal Orchestra, The Garden: V
The Covids, Instore @ Concerto
The Murder Capital, Only Good Things: Gigi’s Recovery
The Men, Echo: New York City
The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Voodoo Child (Slight Return): Electric Ladyland
The Zombies, Dropped Reeling & Stupid: Different Game
Inspiral Carpets, How It Should Be: Complete Singles
The Black Crowes, Rock & Roll: Shake Your Money Maker (Live)