Vanavond (24/03) in Concerto Radio

Vanavond in Concerto Radio hoor je prachtige nieuwe langspelers van Death And Vanilla, The Vices, Death Valley Girls en Sleaford Mods.

Er is een klassieker van The Jimi Hendrix Experience. En The Covids komen met een instore Concerto op zijn kop zetten.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Death And Vanilla, Find Another Illusion: Flicker

Death Valley Girls, Islands In The Sky: Islands In The Sky

The Black Crowes, Thick N Thin: Shake Your Money Maker (Live)

The Vices, Strange Again: Unknown Affairs

Sleaford Mods, UK Grim: UK Grim

Jimmy Diamond, You Radiate: You Radiate

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, The Garden: V

The Covids, Instore @ Concerto

The Murder Capital, Only Good Things: Gigi’s Recovery

The Men, Echo: New York City

The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Voodoo Child (Slight Return): Electric Ladyland

The Zombies, Dropped Reeling & Stupid: Different Game

Inspiral Carpets, How It Should Be: Complete Singles

The Black Crowes, Rock & Roll: Shake Your Money Maker (Live)