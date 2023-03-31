Vanavond (31/03) in Concerto Radio

In Concerto Radio stellen we je vanavond voor aan een band genaamd CVC.

Daarnaast hoor je nieuwe albums van Ron Gallo, Daddy Long Legs en -uit Gouda- het good-old Bad To The Bone.

De klassieker van Richard Hell & The Voidoids en de instore is van The Black Angels.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

CVC, Sophie: Get Real

Ron Gallo, Foreground Music: Foreground Music

Daddy Long Legs, Rockin’ My Boogie: Street Sermons

The Nude Party, Hard Times (All Around): Rides On

Death And Vanilla, Out For Magic: Flicker

Depeche Mode, People Are Good: Memento Mori

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, That Life: V

The Black Angels, Instore @ Concerto

GA-20, Lonely Soul: Live In Loveland

Andrew Gabbard, Take Me Away From You: Cedar City Sweetheart

Richard Hell & The Voidoids, Downtown at Dawn: Destiny Street

Zack Rosen, Mirror In The Sun: Syzygy

Benny Sings, Young Hearts: Young Hearts

Bad To The Bone, Let It Go: Pretty Promises

Sleaford Mods, Right Wing Beast: UK Grim