Vanavond (31/03) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 31 maart 2023
In Concerto Radio stellen we je vanavond voor aan een band genaamd CVC.
Daarnaast hoor je nieuwe albums van Ron Gallo, Daddy Long Legs en -uit Gouda- het good-old Bad To The Bone.
De klassieker van Richard Hell & The Voidoids en de instore is van The Black Angels.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
CVC, Sophie: Get Real
Ron Gallo, Foreground Music: Foreground Music
Daddy Long Legs, Rockin’ My Boogie: Street Sermons
The Nude Party, Hard Times (All Around): Rides On
Death And Vanilla, Out For Magic: Flicker
Depeche Mode, People Are Good: Memento Mori
Unknown Mortal Orchestra, That Life: V
The Black Angels, Instore @ Concerto
GA-20, Lonely Soul: Live In Loveland
Andrew Gabbard, Take Me Away From You: Cedar City Sweetheart
Richard Hell & The Voidoids, Downtown at Dawn: Destiny Street
Zack Rosen, Mirror In The Sun: Syzygy
Benny Sings, Young Hearts: Young Hearts
Bad To The Bone, Let It Go: Pretty Promises
Sleaford Mods, Right Wing Beast: UK Grim