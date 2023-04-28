Vanavond (28/04) in Concerto Radio

Geschreven door Op 28 april 2023

In Concerto Radio gaan we vanavond los met de nieuwe van Dommengang. Er is verder waanzinnige soul van St. Paul & The Broken Bones en Zweedse folk van The Tallest Man On Earth.

Er is een klassieker van Gang Starr en een instore van Benny Sings

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Urban Dance Squad, Famous When You’re Dead: Hollywood Live
Dommengang, Blue & Peaceful: Wished Eye
St. Paul & The Broken Bones, City Federal Building: Angels In Science Fiction
The Tallest Man On Earth, Bless You: Henry St.
Temples, Slow Days: Exotico
DIIV, How Long Have You Known: Murmrr
Benny Sings, Distance: Live @ Concerto
Lael Neale, No Holds Barred: Star Eaters Delight
GA-20, By My Lonesome [Live]: Live In Loveland
Gang Starr, Who’s Gonna Take the Weight?: Step in the Arena
Spencer Cullum, What a Waste of an Echo: Spencer Cullum’s Coin Collection 2
Laurel Canyon, Tangiers: Laurel Canyon
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Red Eyes And Tears: Live At Levitation

Gelabeld als
Auteur

Ruben

Archief van de auteur
Dit vind je misschien ook leuk
0

Vanavond (24/02) in Concerto Radio

24 februari 2023

0

Vanavond (17/02) in Concerto Radio

19 februari 2023

0

Nieuw: Brian Jonestown Massacre, Civic en The C.I.A.

13 februari 2023

Lees verder

Vorig bericht

Vanavond (24/02) in Concerto Radio

Thumbnail

Music Minded

The Best Indie Music!

Huidig nummer

Titel

Artiest
Background