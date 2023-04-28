Vanavond (28/04) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 28 april 2023
In Concerto Radio gaan we vanavond los met de nieuwe van Dommengang. Er is verder waanzinnige soul van St. Paul & The Broken Bones en Zweedse folk van The Tallest Man On Earth.
Er is een klassieker van Gang Starr en een instore van Benny Sings
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Urban Dance Squad, Famous When You’re Dead: Hollywood Live
Dommengang, Blue & Peaceful: Wished Eye
St. Paul & The Broken Bones, City Federal Building: Angels In Science Fiction
The Tallest Man On Earth, Bless You: Henry St.
Temples, Slow Days: Exotico
DIIV, How Long Have You Known: Murmrr
Benny Sings, Distance: Live @ Concerto
Lael Neale, No Holds Barred: Star Eaters Delight
GA-20, By My Lonesome [Live]: Live In Loveland
Gang Starr, Who’s Gonna Take the Weight?: Step in the Arena
Spencer Cullum, What a Waste of an Echo: Spencer Cullum’s Coin Collection 2
Laurel Canyon, Tangiers: Laurel Canyon
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Red Eyes And Tears: Live At Levitation