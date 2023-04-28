Vanavond (28/04) in Concerto Radio

In Concerto Radio gaan we vanavond los met de nieuwe van Dommengang. Er is verder waanzinnige soul van St. Paul & The Broken Bones en Zweedse folk van The Tallest Man On Earth.

Er is een klassieker van Gang Starr en een instore van Benny Sings

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Urban Dance Squad, Famous When You’re Dead: Hollywood Live

Dommengang, Blue & Peaceful: Wished Eye

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, City Federal Building: Angels In Science Fiction

The Tallest Man On Earth, Bless You: Henry St.

Temples, Slow Days: Exotico

DIIV, How Long Have You Known: Murmrr

Benny Sings, Distance: Live @ Concerto

Lael Neale, No Holds Barred: Star Eaters Delight

GA-20, By My Lonesome [Live]: Live In Loveland

Gang Starr, Who’s Gonna Take the Weight?: Step in the Arena

Spencer Cullum, What a Waste of an Echo: Spencer Cullum’s Coin Collection 2

Laurel Canyon, Tangiers: Laurel Canyon

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Red Eyes And Tears: Live At Levitation