Vanavond (09/06) in Concerto Radio

Volle bak vanavond in Concerto Radio, met nieuwe platen van Protomartyr, RVG, Beach Fossils, Fruit Bats en nog véél meer.

De klassieker is van de Levellers en er is een instore van Jerry Leger.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Protomartyr, For Tomorrow: Formal Growth In The Desert

Beach Fossils, Don’t Fade Away: Bunny

Hearty Har, Children of Tomorrow: Children of Tomorrow (Single)

Fruit Bats, Rushin’ River Valley: A River Running To Your Heart

RVG, Tambourine: Brain Worms

Marathon, Age: Marathon

McKinley Dixon, Run, Run, Run: Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?

Jerry Leger, Instore @ Concerto

Rufus Wainwright, Twelve-Thirty (Young Girls Are Coming To The Canyon): Folkocracy

Ben Harper, One More Change: Wide Open Light

Levellers, Hope St.: Zeitgeist

Cowboy Junkies, What I Lost: Such Ferocious Beauty

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Pretty Boy (feat. Robert Smith): Council Skies (Deluxe)

Weird Nightmare, She’s The One: She’s The One (Single)

Hollywood Vampires, Five To One / Break On Through: Live In Rio