Vanavond (09/06) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 9 juni 2023
Volle bak vanavond in Concerto Radio, met nieuwe platen van Protomartyr, RVG, Beach Fossils, Fruit Bats en nog véél meer.
De klassieker is van de Levellers en er is een instore van Jerry Leger.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Protomartyr, For Tomorrow: Formal Growth In The Desert
Beach Fossils, Don’t Fade Away: Bunny
Hearty Har, Children of Tomorrow: Children of Tomorrow (Single)
Fruit Bats, Rushin’ River Valley: A River Running To Your Heart
RVG, Tambourine: Brain Worms
Marathon, Age: Marathon
McKinley Dixon, Run, Run, Run: Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?
Jerry Leger, Instore @ Concerto
Rufus Wainwright, Twelve-Thirty (Young Girls Are Coming To The Canyon): Folkocracy
Ben Harper, One More Change: Wide Open Light
Levellers, Hope St.: Zeitgeist
Cowboy Junkies, What I Lost: Such Ferocious Beauty
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Pretty Boy (feat. Robert Smith): Council Skies (Deluxe)
Weird Nightmare, She’s The One: She’s The One (Single)
Hollywood Vampires, Five To One / Break On Through: Live In Rio