Vanavond (16/06) in Concerto Radio

16 juni 2023
Vanavond in Concerto Radio muziek uit Zambia met een Nederlands tintje. Verder nieuwe platen van Baxter Dury, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit en Rudy De Anda. Er is een klassieker van Tom Waits en een instore van The Mauskovic Dance Band.
Playlist:
Witch, Waile: Zango
RVG, Midnight Sun: Brain Worms
Baxter Dury, Aylesbury Boy: I Thought I Was Better Than You
Rudy De Anda, WYD: Closet Botanist
Protomartyr, 3800 Tigers: Formal Growth In The Desert
El Michels Affair & Black Thought, Protocol (feart. Son Little): Glorious Game
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Save The World: Weathervanes
The Mauskovic Dance Band, Repeating Night: Instore @ Concerto
Squid, Swing (In A Dream): O Monolith
Cut Worms, Ballad of the Texas King: Ballad of the Texas King (Single)
Tom Waits, Ice Cream Man: Closing Time
Waco Brothers, Best That Money Can Buy: The Men That God Forgot
Beach Fossils, Tough Love: Bunny
Decisive Pink, Destiny: Ticket To Fame
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Council Skies: Council Skies