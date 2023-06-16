Vanavond (16/06) in Concerto Radio

Vanavond in Concerto Radio muziek uit Zambia met een Nederlands tintje. Verder nieuwe platen van Baxter Dury, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit en Rudy De Anda. Er is een klassieker van Tom Waits en een instore van The Mauskovic Dance Band.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Witch, Waile: Zango

RVG, Midnight Sun: Brain Worms

Baxter Dury, Aylesbury Boy: I Thought I Was Better Than You

Rudy De Anda, WYD: Closet Botanist

Protomartyr, 3800 Tigers: Formal Growth In The Desert

El Michels Affair & Black Thought, Protocol (feart. Son Little): Glorious Game

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Save The World: Weathervanes

The Mauskovic Dance Band, Repeating Night: Instore @ Concerto

Squid, Swing (In A Dream): O Monolith

Cut Worms, Ballad of the Texas King: Ballad of the Texas King (Single)

Tom Waits, Ice Cream Man: Closing Time

Waco Brothers, Best That Money Can Buy: The Men That God Forgot

Beach Fossils, Tough Love: Bunny

Decisive Pink, Destiny: Ticket To Fame

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Council Skies: Council Skies