Vanavond (28/07) in Concerto Radio

Concerto Radio zit vanavond weer ramvol met nieuwe muziek. Wat dacht je van Guided By Voices, Half Japanese, Blur, Cut Worms en A. Savage?

Er is een klassieker is van Sebadoh en een instore van The Black Angels.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Half Japanese, Listen To The Bells Chime: Jump Into Love

Guided By Voices, Romeo Surgeon: Welshpool Frillies

Blur, St. Charles Square: The Ballad Of Darren

Cut Worms, Don’t Fade Out: Cut Worms

Night Beats, Thank You: Rajan

Sparks, Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is: The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte

Being Dead, The Great American Picnic: The Great American Picnic (Single)

The Black Angels, Instore @ Concerto

Anohni & The Johnsons, You Be Free: My Back Was a Bridge For You To Cross

Mort Garson, The Big Game Hunters See The Cheetah: Journey to the Moon and Beyond

Sebadoh, Flame: The Sebadoh

A. Savage, Thanksgiving Prayer: Thanksgiving Prayer (Single)

Johnny’s Uncalled Four, Glad All Over: The Lost Album

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, El Dorado: City Of Gold

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, If I Didn’t Love You: Sticks And Stones