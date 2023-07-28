Vanavond (28/07) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 28 juli 2023
Concerto Radio zit vanavond weer ramvol met nieuwe muziek. Wat dacht je van Guided By Voices, Half Japanese, Blur, Cut Worms en A. Savage?
Er is een klassieker is van Sebadoh en een instore van The Black Angels.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Half Japanese, Listen To The Bells Chime: Jump Into Love
Guided By Voices, Romeo Surgeon: Welshpool Frillies
Blur, St. Charles Square: The Ballad Of Darren
Cut Worms, Don’t Fade Out: Cut Worms
Night Beats, Thank You: Rajan
Sparks, Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is: The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte
Being Dead, The Great American Picnic: The Great American Picnic (Single)
The Black Angels, Instore @ Concerto
Anohni & The Johnsons, You Be Free: My Back Was a Bridge For You To Cross
Mort Garson, The Big Game Hunters See The Cheetah: Journey to the Moon and Beyond
Sebadoh, Flame: The Sebadoh
A. Savage, Thanksgiving Prayer: Thanksgiving Prayer (Single)
Johnny’s Uncalled Four, Glad All Over: The Lost Album
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, El Dorado: City Of Gold
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, If I Didn’t Love You: Sticks And Stones