Vanavond (25/08) in Concerto Radio

Vanavond in Concerto Radio gaan alle stoelen aan de kant voor de nieuwe Osees. Daarnaast platen van Pale Jay, The Tallest Man On Earth en Iguana Death Cult.

Er is een klassieker van Elliott Smith plus een instore van Mattiel.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Osees, Stunner: Intercepted Message

The Utopiates, Only Human: The Sun Also Rises

Public Image Ltd., North West Passage: End Of World

Night Beats, Morocco Blues: Rajan

Rotten Mind, Inflammable: Lövely Records Compilation 1

Iguana Death Cult, Conference To Conference: Echo Palace

Gregory Alan Isakov, Watchman: Appaloosa Bones

Mattiel, Keep The Change: Instore @ Concerto

Pale Jay, My Dirty Desire: Bewilderment

Robert Finley, Tell Everybody: Tell Everybody! [21st Century Juke Joint Blues From Easy Eye Sound]

Elliott Smith, Rose Parade: Either/Or

The KVB, Reverberation: Artefacts (Reimaginings From The Original Psychedelic Era)

The Tallest Man On Earth, Lost Highway: Too Late For Edelweiss

The Band Of Holy Joy, An Instagram Moon: Fated Beautiful Mistakes

Black Rainbows, Superhero Dopeproof: Superskull