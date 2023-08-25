Vanavond (25/08) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 25 augustus 2023
Vanavond in Concerto Radio gaan alle stoelen aan de kant voor de nieuwe Osees. Daarnaast platen van Pale Jay, The Tallest Man On Earth en Iguana Death Cult.
Er is een klassieker van Elliott Smith plus een instore van Mattiel.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Osees, Stunner: Intercepted Message
The Utopiates, Only Human: The Sun Also Rises
Public Image Ltd., North West Passage: End Of World
Night Beats, Morocco Blues: Rajan
Rotten Mind, Inflammable: Lövely Records Compilation 1
Iguana Death Cult, Conference To Conference: Echo Palace
Gregory Alan Isakov, Watchman: Appaloosa Bones
Mattiel, Keep The Change: Instore @ Concerto
Pale Jay, My Dirty Desire: Bewilderment
Robert Finley, Tell Everybody: Tell Everybody! [21st Century Juke Joint Blues From Easy Eye Sound]
Elliott Smith, Rose Parade: Either/Or
The KVB, Reverberation: Artefacts (Reimaginings From The Original Psychedelic Era)
The Tallest Man On Earth, Lost Highway: Too Late For Edelweiss
The Band Of Holy Joy, An Instagram Moon: Fated Beautiful Mistakes
Black Rainbows, Superhero Dopeproof: Superskull