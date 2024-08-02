Een vol weekend op Music Minded!
Geschreven door Ruben Op 26 juli 2024
Met op vrijdag en zaterdag: Concerto Radio. Herin: heel veel oude punk van de verzamelaar From Punk To Ultra: The Plurex Story. Daarnaast nieuwe platen van onder meer Redd Kross en Neutrals. R.E.M. tekent voor een klassieker. En er is een instore, van Howrah.
Op de playlist staat:
The Tits, Daddy Is My Pusher: From Punk To Ultra: The Plurex Story
Neutrals, Wish You Were Here: New Town Dream
Travis, Gaslight: L.A. Times
Redd Kross, What’s In It For You?: Redd Kross
Jan Van De Gronde Groep, Eens Maar Nooit Meer: From Punk To Ultra: The Plurex Story
Billy Morrison, Dystopia: The Morrison Project
The Red Clay Strays, She’s No Good: Moment Of Truth
Howrah, Self Serving Strategies: Instore @ Concerto
The Lemon Twigs, Peppermint Roses: A Dream Is All We Know
Mollesters, Plastic: From Punk To Ultra: The Plurex Story
R.E.M., Radio Free Europe: Murmur
VR Sex, Dictionary Talk: Hard Copy
Crowded House, I Can’t Keep Up With You: Gravity Stairs
The Decemberists, Long White Veil: As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again
Filth, Don’t Hide Your Hate: From Punk To Ultra: The Plurex Story
Been Stellar, Sweet: Scream from New York, NY
Orange Goblin, (Not) Rocket Science: Science, Not Fiction
Zaterdagochtend is er de Kruup Uut Je Nest-show.
Silly Kees draait onder meer:
In A Manner Of Speaking: Martin L. Gore
Kojak: Minny Pops
Lucky You: Lightning Seeds
Monster: The Automatic
Ein Jahr (Es Geht Voran): Fehlfarben
Ghostcity: Thomas Azier
A Place Called Hom: PJ Harvey
Passion: Cubicle F.
Amphetamine: Steve Wynn & The Miracle 3
Rising Sign: Crushed Beaks
A.G.N.E.S.: 1000 Ohm
Sheena Is A Punk Rocker: Ramones
Better Then You: The Hellacopters
Somebody Told Me: The Killers
Of Wolf And Man: Metallica
Hold On: The Nightblooms
Change: Lightning Seeds
Weeds: Life Of Agony
The Time Is Now: Moloko
Serpentine: Bertrand Burgalat
Chaocracy: The Nefilim
Inside Out: Spoon
Avalon: Blur
Glamour Boys: Living Colour
I’m Free: The Soup Dragons Feat. Junior Reid
Devil’s Haircut: Beck
Shine Your Light: Gap Dream
Listening Wind: Talking Heads