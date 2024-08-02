Een vol weekend op Music Minded!

Met op vrijdag en zaterdag: Concerto Radio. Herin: heel veel oude punk van de verzamelaar From Punk To Ultra: The Plurex Story. Daarnaast nieuwe platen van onder meer Redd Kross en Neutrals. R.E.M. tekent voor een klassieker. En er is een instore, van Howrah.

Op de playlist staat:

The Tits, Daddy Is My Pusher: From Punk To Ultra: The Plurex Story

Neutrals, Wish You Were Here: New Town Dream

Travis, Gaslight: L.A. Times

Redd Kross, What’s In It For You?: Redd Kross

Jan Van De Gronde Groep, Eens Maar Nooit Meer: From Punk To Ultra: The Plurex Story

Billy Morrison, Dystopia: The Morrison Project

The Red Clay Strays, She’s No Good: Moment Of Truth

Howrah, Self Serving Strategies: Instore @ Concerto

The Lemon Twigs, Peppermint Roses: A Dream Is All We Know

Mollesters, Plastic: From Punk To Ultra: The Plurex Story

R.E.M., Radio Free Europe: Murmur

VR Sex, Dictionary Talk: Hard Copy

Crowded House, I Can’t Keep Up With You: Gravity Stairs

The Decemberists, Long White Veil: As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again

Filth, Don’t Hide Your Hate: From Punk To Ultra: The Plurex Story

Been Stellar, Sweet: Scream from New York, NY

Orange Goblin, (Not) Rocket Science: Science, Not Fiction

Zaterdagochtend is er de Kruup Uut Je Nest-show.

Silly Kees draait onder meer:

In A Manner Of Speaking: Martin L. Gore

Kojak: Minny Pops

Lucky You: Lightning Seeds

Monster: The Automatic

Ein Jahr (Es Geht Voran): Fehlfarben

Ghostcity: Thomas Azier

A Place Called Hom: PJ Harvey

Passion: Cubicle F.

Amphetamine: Steve Wynn & The Miracle 3

Rising Sign: Crushed Beaks

A.G.N.E.S.: 1000 Ohm

Sheena Is A Punk Rocker: Ramones

Better Then You: The Hellacopters

Somebody Told Me: The Killers

Of Wolf And Man: Metallica

Hold On: The Nightblooms

Change: Lightning Seeds

Weeds: Life Of Agony

The Time Is Now: Moloko

Serpentine: Bertrand Burgalat

Chaocracy: The Nefilim

Inside Out: Spoon

Avalon: Blur

Glamour Boys: Living Colour

I’m Free: The Soup Dragons Feat. Junior Reid

Devil’s Haircut: Beck

Shine Your Light: Gap Dream

Listening Wind: Talking Heads