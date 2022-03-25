Vanavond (25-03) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 25 maart 2022
Vrijdag in Concerto Radio muziek van het nieuwe album van Mattiel. Daarnaast heeft Guided By Voices een nieuwe plaat, gaat Pete Doherty als Peter Doherty door het leven en poetst Dan Auerbach van The Black Keys oude blues van Son House op. De Concerto Klassieker is van The Brian Jonestown Massacre en de instore wordt verzorgd door My Blue Van.
Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Mattiel, On The Run: Georgia
Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo, Rock & Roll Alchemy: The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime
Black Doldrums, Sad Paradise: Dead Awake
King Hannah, All Being Fine: I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me
Guided By Voices, Come North Together: Crystal Nuns Cathedral
Bodega, Territorial Call Of The Female: Broken Equipment
Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Blenda: Topical Dancer
My Blue Van, There She Goes: Instore @ Concerto
Son House, Empire State Express: Forever On My Mind
Alex Cameron, Breakdown: Oxy Music
The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Straight Up And Down: Take It From The Man!
Jeremy Ivey, Orphan Child: Invisible Pictures
A Place To Bury Strangers, Hold On Tight: See Through You
Widowspeak, The Drive: The Jacket
Kaina, Golden Mirror: It Was A Home