Vanavond (25-03) in Concerto Radio

Vrijdag in Concerto Radio muziek van het nieuwe album van Mattiel. Daarnaast heeft Guided By Voices een nieuwe plaat, gaat Pete Doherty als Peter Doherty door het leven en poetst Dan Auerbach van The Black Keys oude blues van Son House op. De Concerto Klassieker is van The Brian Jonestown Massacre en de instore wordt verzorgd door My Blue Van.

Playlist:

Mattiel, On The Run: Georgia

Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo, Rock & Roll Alchemy: The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime

Black Doldrums, Sad Paradise: Dead Awake

King Hannah, All Being Fine: I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me

Guided By Voices, Come North Together: Crystal Nuns Cathedral

Bodega, Territorial Call Of The Female: Broken Equipment

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Blenda: Topical Dancer

My Blue Van, There She Goes: Instore @ Concerto

Son House, Empire State Express: Forever On My Mind

Alex Cameron, Breakdown: Oxy Music

The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Straight Up And Down: Take It From The Man!

Jeremy Ivey, Orphan Child: Invisible Pictures

A Place To Bury Strangers, Hold On Tight: See Through You

Widowspeak, The Drive: The Jacket

Kaina, Golden Mirror: It Was A Home