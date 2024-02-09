Vanavond (26/02) in Concerto Radio

Vanavond in Concerto Radio muziek uit eigen land, van Yīn Yīn.

Verder hoor je The Vaccines, Sleater-Kinney en Sleaford Mods.

De klassieker is van Led Zeppelin en Paul Bond komt langs voor een instore.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Yīn Yīn, Takahashi Timing: Mount Matsu

Sleater-Kinney, Say It Like You Mean It: Little Rope

Sleaford Mods, West End Girls: West End Girls 12″

East Village, Here It Comes: Drop Out (Deluxe Edition)

The Vaccines, Sunkissed: Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations

Teddy’s Hit, Write A Poem: Scratch

Green Day, One Eyed Bastard: Saviors

Paul Bond, Sunset Blues: Instore @ Concerto

Conchúr White, Fawn: Swirling Violets

Bill Ryder-Jones, I Hold Something In My Hand: Iechyd Da

Led Zeppelin, Dazed And Confused: Led Zeppelin I

Keep Dancing Inc., Radio: A Taste of Possibility

Brown Horse, Bloodstain: Reservoir

Omni, Exacto: Souvenir

Khruangbin, A Love International: A Love International (Single)