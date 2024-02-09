Vanavond (26/02) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 26 januari 2024
Vanavond in Concerto Radio muziek uit eigen land, van Yīn Yīn.
Verder hoor je The Vaccines, Sleater-Kinney en Sleaford Mods.
De klassieker is van Led Zeppelin en Paul Bond komt langs voor een instore.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Yīn Yīn, Takahashi Timing: Mount Matsu
Sleater-Kinney, Say It Like You Mean It: Little Rope
Sleaford Mods, West End Girls: West End Girls 12″
East Village, Here It Comes: Drop Out (Deluxe Edition)
The Vaccines, Sunkissed: Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations
Teddy’s Hit, Write A Poem: Scratch
Green Day, One Eyed Bastard: Saviors
Paul Bond, Sunset Blues: Instore @ Concerto
Conchúr White, Fawn: Swirling Violets
Bill Ryder-Jones, I Hold Something In My Hand: Iechyd Da
Led Zeppelin, Dazed And Confused: Led Zeppelin I
Keep Dancing Inc., Radio: A Taste of Possibility
Brown Horse, Bloodstain: Reservoir
Omni, Exacto: Souvenir
Khruangbin, A Love International: A Love International (Single)