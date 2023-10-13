Vanavond (13/10) in Concerto Radio
Veel Gun Club vanavond in Concerto Radio, via de tributeplaat The Task Has Overwhelmed Us.
Daarnaast hoor je de nieuwe van Dope Lemon, plus een voorproefje van het nieuwe album van Gruff Rhys.
Tangerine komt langs voor een instore en de klassieker is van The Plastic Dolls.
Playlist:
Dave Gahan, Mother Of Earth: The Task Has Overwhelmed Us
Dope Lemon, Miami Baby: Kimosabè
Kristin Hersh, St. Valentines Day Massacre: Clear Pond Road
Tobin Sprout, Girls On The Moon: Demos and Outtakes II
Hiss Golden Messenger, Shinbone: Jump for Joy
Sextile, Modern Weekend: Push
Tim Knol, Under The Gun: Long Live Your Friends
Tangerine, City To The Country: Instore @ Concerto
Blonde Redhead, Before: Sit Down For Dinner
Peter Hayes, Leah Shapiro, & Humanist, The Stranger In Our Town: The Task Has Overwhelmed Us
The Plastic Dolls, Where Is The World: Where Is The World?
Darlyn, Because of You: Roll With The Punches
Jonathan Wilson, Hey Love: Eat The Worm
Gruff Rhys, Celestial Candyfloss: Celestial Candyfloss (Single)