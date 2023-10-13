Vanavond (13/10) in Concerto Radio

Veel Gun Club vanavond in Concerto Radio, via de tributeplaat The Task Has Overwhelmed Us.

Daarnaast hoor je de nieuwe van Dope Lemon, plus een voorproefje van het nieuwe album van Gruff Rhys.

Tangerine komt langs voor een instore en de klassieker is van The Plastic Dolls.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Dave Gahan, Mother Of Earth: The Task Has Overwhelmed Us

Dope Lemon, Miami Baby: Kimosabè

Kristin Hersh, St. Valentines Day Massacre: Clear Pond Road

Tobin Sprout, Girls On The Moon: Demos and Outtakes II

Hiss Golden Messenger, Shinbone: Jump for Joy

Sextile, Modern Weekend: Push

Tim Knol, Under The Gun: Long Live Your Friends

Tangerine, City To The Country: Instore @ Concerto

Blonde Redhead, Before: Sit Down For Dinner

Peter Hayes, Leah Shapiro, & Humanist, The Stranger In Our Town: The Task Has Overwhelmed Us

The Plastic Dolls, Where Is The World: Where Is The World?

Darlyn, Because of You: Roll With The Punches

Jonathan Wilson, Hey Love: Eat The Worm

Gruff Rhys, Celestial Candyfloss: Celestial Candyfloss (Single)