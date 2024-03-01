Vanavond (01/03) in Concerto Radio

Ga er vanavond maar eens goed voor zitten! In Concerto Radio Liam Gallagher & John Squire, Modern English, MGMT én Grandaddy.

Er is een klassieker van The Waterboys. Plus een instore van Ross Curry.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Liam Gallagher & John Squire, Just Another Rainbow: Liam Gallagher & John Squire

Calvin Arnold, Funky Way: Funky Way

Mooon, How You Really Are: III

Real Estate, Flowers: Daniel

Modern English, Long In The Tooth: 1 2 3 4

MGMT, Mother Nature: Loss Of Life

Mary Timony, Summer: Untame the Tiger

Ross Curry, Here: Instore @ Concerto

Girl and Girl, Hello: Hello (Single)

The Fauns, Dark Discotheque: How Lost

The Waterboys, Trumpets: This Is the Sea

Britti, So Tired: Hello, I’m Britti.

Grandaddy, Long As I’m Not The One: Blu Wav

Fargo, Born Under A Bad Sign: The Early Years