Vanavond (01/03) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 1 maart 2024
Ga er vanavond maar eens goed voor zitten! In Concerto Radio Liam Gallagher & John Squire, Modern English, MGMT én Grandaddy.
Er is een klassieker van The Waterboys. Plus een instore van Ross Curry.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Liam Gallagher & John Squire, Just Another Rainbow: Liam Gallagher & John Squire
Calvin Arnold, Funky Way: Funky Way
Mooon, How You Really Are: III
Real Estate, Flowers: Daniel
Modern English, Long In The Tooth: 1 2 3 4
MGMT, Mother Nature: Loss Of Life
Mary Timony, Summer: Untame the Tiger
Ross Curry, Here: Instore @ Concerto
Girl and Girl, Hello: Hello (Single)
The Fauns, Dark Discotheque: How Lost
The Waterboys, Trumpets: This Is the Sea
Britti, So Tired: Hello, I’m Britti.
Grandaddy, Long As I’m Not The One: Blu Wav
Fargo, Born Under A Bad Sign: The Early Years