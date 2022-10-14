Vanavond (21/10) in Concerto Radio

Vanavond hebben we in Concerto Radio slackerpunk, van Black Lips!

Verder stellen we je voor aan de nieuwe Australische sensatie Los Palms, voert Iggy Pop een prachtige cover van Leonard Cohen op en wordt het apocalyptisch met The Vacant Lots.

Er is een klassieker van Mr. Bungle en een instore van Hallo Venray.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Black Lips, Love Has Won: Apocalypse Love

The Vacant Lots, Disintegration: Closure

Los Palms, Scared Of Saturday Nights: Skeleton Ranch

Built to Spill, Spiderweb: When The Wind Forgets Your Name

Will Sheff, The Spiral Season: Nothing Specia

Iggy Pop, You Want It Darker: Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eddie: Return Of The Dream Canteen

Hallo Venray, Audience: Instore @ Concerto

St. Lucia, Another Lifetime: Utopia

Gilla Band, Backwash: Most Normal

Mr. Bungle, Squeeze Me Macaroni: Mr. Bungle

Speedmobile, Run Motherfucker Run: Supersonic Beat Commando

Skullcrusher, Whatever Fits Together: Quiet the Room

Creedence Clearwater Revival, Green River: At The Royal Albert Hall, April 14, 1970