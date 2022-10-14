Vanavond (21/10) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 21 oktober 2022
Vanavond hebben we in Concerto Radio slackerpunk, van Black Lips!
Verder stellen we je voor aan de nieuwe Australische sensatie Los Palms, voert Iggy Pop een prachtige cover van Leonard Cohen op en wordt het apocalyptisch met The Vacant Lots.
Er is een klassieker van Mr. Bungle en een instore van Hallo Venray.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Black Lips, Love Has Won: Apocalypse Love
The Vacant Lots, Disintegration: Closure
Los Palms, Scared Of Saturday Nights: Skeleton Ranch
Built to Spill, Spiderweb: When The Wind Forgets Your Name
Will Sheff, The Spiral Season: Nothing Specia
Iggy Pop, You Want It Darker: Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eddie: Return Of The Dream Canteen
Hallo Venray, Audience: Instore @ Concerto
St. Lucia, Another Lifetime: Utopia
Gilla Band, Backwash: Most Normal
Mr. Bungle, Squeeze Me Macaroni: Mr. Bungle
Speedmobile, Run Motherfucker Run: Supersonic Beat Commando
Skullcrusher, Whatever Fits Together: Quiet the Room
Creedence Clearwater Revival, Green River: At The Royal Albert Hall, April 14, 1970