Vanavond (11-03) in Concerto Radio
Vanavond in Concerto Radio muziek fijne nieuwe platen van Trentemøller, All Them Witches en Gang Of Youths. The Undertones hebben oude nieuwe muziek in een vers jasje gestoken, en Kevin Morby licht een tipje van de sluier van zijn nieuwe plaat op.
De Concerto Klassieker is van The Lemonheads. Starsailor komt langs voor een instore.
Playlist:
The Undertones, Here Comes The Rain: Dig What You Need
Gang Of Youths, The Angel Of 8th Ave.: Angel In Realtime
Spoon, Feels Alright: Lucifer On The Sofa
Kevin Morby, This Is A Photograph: This Is A Photograph (single)
Johnny Marr, Night And Day: Fever Dreams Pts 1-4
Trentemøller, Dead Or Alive: Memoria
Nilüfer Yanya, The Dealer: Painless
Starsailor, Four To The Flour: Instore @ Concerto
Aoife O’Donovan, Sister Starling (acoustic): Age Of Apathy
King Hannah, The Moods That I Get In: I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me
The Lemonheads, The Turnpike Down: It’s A Shame About Ray
The Lemonheads, Knowing Me, Knowing You [Acoustic]: It’s A Shame About Ray
All Them Witches, 1×1: Live On The Internet
Big Thief, Simulation Swarm: Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You