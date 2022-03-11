Vanavond (11-03) in Concerto Radio

Vanavond in Concerto Radio muziek fijne nieuwe platen van Trentemøller, All Them Witches en Gang Of Youths. The Undertones hebben oude nieuwe muziek in een vers jasje gestoken, en Kevin Morby licht een tipje van de sluier van zijn nieuwe plaat op.

De Concerto Klassieker is van The Lemonheads. Starsailor komt langs voor een instore.

Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

The Undertones, Here Comes The Rain: Dig What You Need

Gang Of Youths, The Angel Of 8th Ave.: Angel In Realtime

Spoon, Feels Alright: Lucifer On The Sofa

Kevin Morby, This Is A Photograph: This Is A Photograph (single)

Johnny Marr, Night And Day: Fever Dreams Pts 1-4

Trentemøller, Dead Or Alive: Memoria

Nilüfer Yanya, The Dealer: Painless

Starsailor, Four To The Flour: Instore @ Concerto

Aoife O’Donovan, Sister Starling (acoustic): Age Of Apathy

King Hannah, The Moods That I Get In: I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me

The Lemonheads, The Turnpike Down: It’s A Shame About Ray

The Lemonheads, Knowing Me, Knowing You [Acoustic]: It’s A Shame About Ray

All Them Witches, 1×1: Live On The Internet

Big Thief, Simulation Swarm: Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You