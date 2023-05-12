Vanavond (12/05) in Concerto Radio

In Concerto Radio gaan we vanavond helemaal soul op een soloplaat van Durand Jones. Verder gaan de voeten van de vloer met The Utopiates, The Wolfmanhattan Project en good-old Therapy?. De klassieker is van The Black Keys. En er is een instore van Jimmy Diamond.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Durand Jones, See It Through: Wait Til I Get Over

The Utopiates, Ups and Downs: The Sun Also Rises

The Wolfmanhattan Project, Countdown Love: Summer Forever And Ever

The Lemon Twigs, What You Were Doing: Everything Harmony

Autobahn, Breather: Ecstasy of Ruin

The Damned, Follow Me: Darkadelic

The National, Grease In Your Hair: First Two Pages Of Frankenstein

Jimmy Diamond, You Radiate: Instore @ Concerto

Rodney Crowell, Somebody Loves You: The Chicago Sessions

The Ducks, Mr. Soul: High Flyin’

The Black Keys, Hard Row: thickfreakness

Nabihah Iqbal, This World Couldn’t See Us: Dreamer

The Church, Ascendence: The Hypnogogue

Therapy?, Woe: Hard Cold Fire

The Utopiates, It’s Coming For You: The Sun Also Rises