Vanavond (12/05) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 12 mei 2023
In Concerto Radio gaan we vanavond helemaal soul op een soloplaat van Durand Jones. Verder gaan de voeten van de vloer met The Utopiates, The Wolfmanhattan Project en good-old Therapy?. De klassieker is van The Black Keys. En er is een instore van Jimmy Diamond.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Durand Jones, See It Through: Wait Til I Get Over
The Utopiates, Ups and Downs: The Sun Also Rises
The Wolfmanhattan Project, Countdown Love: Summer Forever And Ever
The Lemon Twigs, What You Were Doing: Everything Harmony
Autobahn, Breather: Ecstasy of Ruin
The Damned, Follow Me: Darkadelic
The National, Grease In Your Hair: First Two Pages Of Frankenstein
Jimmy Diamond, You Radiate: Instore @ Concerto
Rodney Crowell, Somebody Loves You: The Chicago Sessions
The Ducks, Mr. Soul: High Flyin’
The Black Keys, Hard Row: thickfreakness
Nabihah Iqbal, This World Couldn’t See Us: Dreamer
The Church, Ascendence: The Hypnogogue
Therapy?, Woe: Hard Cold Fire
The Utopiates, It’s Coming For You: The Sun Also Rises