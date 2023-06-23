Vanavond (23/06) in Concerto Radio

Vanavond staat Gov’t Mule te trappelen in Concerto Radio. Verder Queens Of The Stone Age, M.Byrd en Motorpsycho.

Er is een klassieker van The Cult en Tim Knol komt langs voor een instore.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Gov’t Mule, Shake Our Way Out [Feat. Billy F Gibbons]: Peace…Like A River

The Utopiates, Illuminise: The Sun Also Rises

Queens Of The Stone Age, Paper Machete: In Times New Roman…

M.Byrd, Gunslinger: The Seed

Protomartyr, Elimination Dances: Formal Growth In The Desert

Witch, Stop The Rot: Zango

Deer Tick, If I Try To Leave: Emotional Contracts

Tim Knol, Blind Lemon: Instore @ Concerto

Motorpsycho, The Rapture: Yay!

Marathon, Fameless: Marathon

The Cult, Nirvana: Love

Rudy De Anda, June Gloom (Smilin’): Closet Botanist

RVG, It’s Not Easy: Brain Worms

Urban Dance Squad, No Kid (Electric): Mental Relapse E.P.