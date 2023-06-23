Vanavond (23/06) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 23 juni 2023
Vanavond staat Gov’t Mule te trappelen in Concerto Radio. Verder Queens Of The Stone Age, M.Byrd en Motorpsycho.
Er is een klassieker van The Cult en Tim Knol komt langs voor een instore.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Gov’t Mule, Shake Our Way Out [Feat. Billy F Gibbons]: Peace…Like A River
The Utopiates, Illuminise: The Sun Also Rises
Queens Of The Stone Age, Paper Machete: In Times New Roman…
M.Byrd, Gunslinger: The Seed
Protomartyr, Elimination Dances: Formal Growth In The Desert
Witch, Stop The Rot: Zango
Deer Tick, If I Try To Leave: Emotional Contracts
Tim Knol, Blind Lemon: Instore @ Concerto
Motorpsycho, The Rapture: Yay!
Marathon, Fameless: Marathon
The Cult, Nirvana: Love
Rudy De Anda, June Gloom (Smilin’): Closet Botanist
RVG, It’s Not Easy: Brain Worms
Urban Dance Squad, No Kid (Electric): Mental Relapse E.P.