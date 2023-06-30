Vanavond (30/06) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 30 juni 2023
Vanavond hoor je in Concerto Radio veel muziek van de Nederwave-verzamelaar De Toekomst Laat Me Koud. Je hoort de Div, Uit Je Bol, Scherp Zand en de formatie Noodweer!
De klassieker van The KLF en de instore van Tobias Bader.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
De Div, Insecticide: De Toekomst Laat Me Koud
Tommy Prine, Mirror And A Kitchen Sink: This Far South
Jonny Benavidez, Slow Down Girl: My Echo, Shadow and Me
RVG, Common Ground: Brain Worms
Uit Je Bol, Nacht Zombie: De Toekomst Laat Me Koud
Slowdive, Kisses (Radio Edit): Kisses (Single)
Deer Tick, If She Could Only See Me Now: Emotional Contracts
Tobias Bader, Lost On A Star: Instore @ Concerto
Gov’t Mule, Long Time Coming: Peace…Like A River
Scherp Zand, Hokjes: De Toekomst Laat Me Koud
The KLF, 3 A.M. Eternal (Live At The S.S.L.): The White Room
Lloyd Cole, Warm By The Fire: On Pain
Logan Halstead, Good Ol’ Boys With Bad Names: Dark Black Coal
Swans, Los Angeles: City of Death: The Beggar
Noodweer, De Toekomst Laat Me Koud: De Toekomst Laat Me Koud