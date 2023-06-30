Vanavond (30/06) in Concerto Radio

Vanavond hoor je in Concerto Radio veel muziek van de Nederwave-verzamelaar De Toekomst Laat Me Koud. Je hoort de Div, Uit Je Bol, Scherp Zand en de formatie Noodweer!

De klassieker van The KLF en de instore van Tobias Bader.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

De Div, Insecticide: De Toekomst Laat Me Koud

Tommy Prine, Mirror And A Kitchen Sink: This Far South

Jonny Benavidez, Slow Down Girl: My Echo, Shadow and Me

RVG, Common Ground: Brain Worms

Uit Je Bol, Nacht Zombie: De Toekomst Laat Me Koud

Slowdive, Kisses (Radio Edit): Kisses (Single)

Deer Tick, If She Could Only See Me Now: Emotional Contracts

Tobias Bader, Lost On A Star: Instore @ Concerto

Gov’t Mule, Long Time Coming: Peace…Like A River

Scherp Zand, Hokjes: De Toekomst Laat Me Koud

The KLF, 3 A.M. Eternal (Live At The S.S.L.): The White Room

Lloyd Cole, Warm By The Fire: On Pain

Logan Halstead, Good Ol’ Boys With Bad Names: Dark Black Coal

Swans, Los Angeles: City of Death: The Beggar

Noodweer, De Toekomst Laat Me Koud: De Toekomst Laat Me Koud