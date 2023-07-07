Vanavond (07/07) in Concerto Radio

In Concerto Radio gaan we vanavond west-coast met Tangerine. Verder solomuziek van Grian Chatten van Fontaines DC en spitsen Clash-fans de oren bij Galen & Paul.

De klassieker is van The Birthday Party en er is een instore van Jimmy Diamond.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Tangarine, On The Road: Blank Cassette

Grian Chatten, Fairlies: Chaos For The Fly

Galen & Paul, Room at the Top: Can We Do Tomorrow Another Day?

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere: Council Skies (Deluxe)

Will Butler + Sister Squares, Long Grass (Radio Edit): Long Grass (Single)

Art Feynman, All I Can Do: All I Can Do (Single)

Wizard Tattoo, God Damn This Wizard Tattoo: Fables of the Damned

Jimmy Diamond, No Man’s Land: Instore @Concerto

Motorpsycho, W.C.A.: Yay!

Dean Owens, She Was A Raven [El Tiradito Edit]: El Tiradito (The Curse Of Sinner’s Shrine)

The Birthday Party, The Dim Locator: Junkyard

Queens Of The Stone Age, Negative Space: In Times New Roman…

Angelo De Augustine, The Ballad of Betty and Barney Hill: Toil and Trouble

Baxter Dury, Leon: I Thought I Was Better Than You

Tommy Prine, Boyhood: This Far South