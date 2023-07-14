Vanavond (14/07) in Concerto Radio

Vanavond aflevering 500 van Concerto Radio!

Op het feest komen Grian Chatten van Fontaines DC, PJ Harvey, Cowboy Junkies en Lucinda Williams.

De klassieker is van Bettie Serveert en M. Byrd komt langs voor een instore.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Grian Chatten, Bob’s Casino: Chaos For The Fly
RVG, Giant Snake: Brain Worms
Wizard Tattoo, Wizard Van: Fables of the Damned
PJ Harvey, I Inside The Old Year Dying: I Inside The Old Year Dying
Tangarine, In Front Of Us: Blank Cassette
Lucinda Williams, Rock N Roll Heart: Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart
Nick Waterhouse, (No) Commitment: The Fooler
M. Byrd, Gunslinger: Instore @ Concerto
Cowboy Junkies, Knives: Such Ferocious Beauty
Beach Fossils, Anything is Anything: Bunny
Bettie Serveert, Tom Boy [demo jan. ’92]: Palomine [30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition]
The Utopiates, Sick Love: The Sun Also Rises
Herman Düne, You Could Be A Model, Goodbye: The Portable Herman Dune, Vol.3
Anohni & The Johnsons, Rest: My Back Was a Bridge For You To Cross

