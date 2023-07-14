Vanavond (14/07) in Concerto Radio

Vanavond aflevering 500 van Concerto Radio!

Op het feest komen Grian Chatten van Fontaines DC, PJ Harvey, Cowboy Junkies en Lucinda Williams.

De klassieker is van Bettie Serveert en M. Byrd komt langs voor een instore.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Grian Chatten, Bob’s Casino: Chaos For The Fly

RVG, Giant Snake: Brain Worms

Wizard Tattoo, Wizard Van: Fables of the Damned

PJ Harvey, I Inside The Old Year Dying: I Inside The Old Year Dying

Tangarine, In Front Of Us: Blank Cassette

Lucinda Williams, Rock N Roll Heart: Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart

Nick Waterhouse, (No) Commitment: The Fooler

M. Byrd, Gunslinger: Instore @ Concerto

Cowboy Junkies, Knives: Such Ferocious Beauty

Beach Fossils, Anything is Anything: Bunny

Bettie Serveert, Tom Boy [demo jan. ’92]: Palomine [30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition]

The Utopiates, Sick Love: The Sun Also Rises

Herman Düne, You Could Be A Model, Goodbye: The Portable Herman Dune, Vol.3

Anohni & The Johnsons, Rest: My Back Was a Bridge For You To Cross