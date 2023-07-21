Vanavond (21/07) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 21 juli 2023
In Concerto Radio kijken we vanavond terug op wat mooie releases uit de afgelopen maanden. Maar er is ook nieuw werk, van de Night Beats, Colter Wall en Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real.
De klassieker is van de Red Hot Chili Peppers en er is een instore van Tangerine.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Night Beats, Hot Ghee, Rajan
Sleaford Mods, So Trendy: UK Grim
Lucinda Williams, Let’s Get The Band Back Together: Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart
Deeper, Tele: Tele (Single)
PJ Harvey, A Noiseless Noise: I Inside The Old Year Dying
Galen & Paul, It’s Another Night: Can We Do Tomorrow Another Day?
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, Sticks And Stones: Sticks And Stones
Tangerine, Still Kids: Instore @ Concerto
Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Weekend Run: V
John Mellencamp, Hey God: Orpheus Descending
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nevermind: Freaky Styley
Cherry Glazerr, Soft Like a Flower: Soft Like a Flower (Single)
Colter Wall, Little Songs: Little Songs
Death And Vanilla, Looking Glass: Flicker
Miles Miller, In A Daze: Solid Gold