Vanavond (21/07) in Concerto Radio

In Concerto Radio kijken we vanavond terug op wat mooie releases uit de afgelopen maanden. Maar er is ook nieuw werk, van de Night Beats, Colter Wall en Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real.

De klassieker is van de Red Hot Chili Peppers en er is een instore van Tangerine.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur!

Playlist:

Night Beats, Hot Ghee, Rajan

Sleaford Mods, So Trendy: UK Grim

Lucinda Williams, Let’s Get The Band Back Together: Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart

Deeper, Tele: Tele (Single)

PJ Harvey, A Noiseless Noise: I Inside The Old Year Dying

Galen & Paul, It’s Another Night: Can We Do Tomorrow Another Day?

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, Sticks And Stones: Sticks And Stones

Tangerine, Still Kids: Instore @ Concerto

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Weekend Run: V

John Mellencamp, Hey God: Orpheus Descending

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nevermind: Freaky Styley

Cherry Glazerr, Soft Like a Flower: Soft Like a Flower (Single)

Colter Wall, Little Songs: Little Songs

Death And Vanilla, Looking Glass: Flicker

Miles Miller, In A Daze: Solid Gold