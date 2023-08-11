Vanavond (11/08) in Concerto Radio

Vanavond in Concerto Radio goud van oud met The Band Of Holy Joy, Nick Cave & The Birthday Party en Aphex Twin.

Ook de klassieker van The Pixies is een gouwe ouwe. De instore komt uit België, van Boogie Beasts.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

The Band Of Holy Joy, New York Romantic: Fated Beautiful Mistakes

Greta Van Fleet, Sacred The Thread: Starcatcher

Miles Kane, Never Taking Me Alive: One Man Band

The Budos Band, Crescent Blade: Frontier’s Edge

Nick Cave & The Birthday Party, Big-Jesus-Trash-Can: Amsterdam 1981

Loupe, Catch My Swing: Do You Ever Wonder What Comes Next?

The Jesus And Mary Chain, Blues From A Gun: Sunset 666 (Live At Hollywood Palladium)

Boogie Beasts, Would You Please Shut Up: Instore @ Concerto

Deer Tick, Once In A Lifetime: Emotional Contracts

Aphex Twin, Blackbox Life Recorder 21f: Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / In a Room7 F760 [EP]

Pixies, Rock Music: Bossanova

Squirrel Flower, Full Time Job: Full Time Job (Single)

The Dead Tongues, Ebb And Flow: Unsung Passage

Current Joys, bb put on deftones: LOVE + POP