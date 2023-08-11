Vanavond (11/08) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 11 augustus 2023
Vanavond in Concerto Radio goud van oud met The Band Of Holy Joy, Nick Cave & The Birthday Party en Aphex Twin.
Ook de klassieker van The Pixies is een gouwe ouwe. De instore komt uit België, van Boogie Beasts.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
The Band Of Holy Joy, New York Romantic: Fated Beautiful Mistakes
Greta Van Fleet, Sacred The Thread: Starcatcher
Miles Kane, Never Taking Me Alive: One Man Band
The Budos Band, Crescent Blade: Frontier’s Edge
Nick Cave & The Birthday Party, Big-Jesus-Trash-Can: Amsterdam 1981
Loupe, Catch My Swing: Do You Ever Wonder What Comes Next?
The Jesus And Mary Chain, Blues From A Gun: Sunset 666 (Live At Hollywood Palladium)
Boogie Beasts, Would You Please Shut Up: Instore @ Concerto
Deer Tick, Once In A Lifetime: Emotional Contracts
Aphex Twin, Blackbox Life Recorder 21f: Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / In a Room7 F760 [EP]
Pixies, Rock Music: Bossanova
Squirrel Flower, Full Time Job: Full Time Job (Single)
The Dead Tongues, Ebb And Flow: Unsung Passage
Current Joys, bb put on deftones: LOVE + POP